Phil Collins has revealed the increasing burden of his illness has put him off creating music. Photo / Getty Images

Phil Collins is so ill that he’s lost interest in making music.

The 74-year-old former Genesis frontman, who retired in 2022 due to physical limitations, made the admission as he gave a poignant update on his health battles – after he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and complications from a spinal injury dating back to 2007.

Collins told Mojo magazine: “I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I’m not hungry for it anymore.”

The Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee added: “The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick.”

The musician first spoke about his spinal problems in 2009, saying: “My vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord because of the position I drum in. It comes from years of playing.”