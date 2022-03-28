Phil Collins jokes he will need to find a "real job" after last musical performance. Photo / Getty Images

Fans are worried for Phil Collins' health following the rock legend's last ever concert.

The 71-year-old singer performed in London on Saturday night alongside his Genesis bandmates at the O2 Arena, and while fans were stoked to see him on stage again, many are expressing concern after the rocker appeared frail.

The Sun reported Collins, who has undergone back surgery in an effort to ease nerve damage, had to sit down on a chair as he performed with the band for the first time in 14 years. But he was unable to hold a drumstick let alone play the instrument and used a walking stick to get around the stage.

Collins tried to lighten the mood by telling fans he will have to get a "real job" as he bid farewell to the stage for the last time.

After the show fans quickly took to Twitter with many noting the star was in "desperate need of a rest" and looked "frail".

Last night, I saw Genesis in concert for the first time & also one of their last.

It was amazing but also so poignant.

Phil Collins was visibly frail, his voice not as powerful as it once was but was still ‘there’ under it all. He sang his heart out 💜 pic.twitter.com/JNJ5CItn0q — 🌈LeaLoo (@LeaLooDallas) March 25, 2022

One concert goer said: "Phil Collins was visibly frail, his voice not as powerful as it once was but was still 'there' under it all. He sang his heart out."

James Hall, a reviewer for the Telegraph, said it was "not a great gig at all, but very poignant".

I reviewed Genesis last night for ⁦@Telegraph⁩. This weekend’s shows at the O2 seem highly likely to be their last. It was memorable: not a great gig at all, but very poignant. Particularly the dynamic between Phil Collins and his son Nic, on drums. https://t.co/w0N6U5EP0j — James Hall (@JamesFHall) March 25, 2022

Collins later took to his website to explain to fans: "Somehow, during the last Genesis tour, I dislocated some vertebrae in my upper neck and that affected my hands."

Fans are concerned for Phil Collins health following the rocker's last ever performance. Photo / Getty Images

"After a successful operation on my neck, my hands still can't function normally. Maybe in a year or so it will change, but for now it is impossible for me to play drums or piano."

Collins' health has been in decline over the past 15 years as he continues to struggle with the effects of his upper neck injury. The rocker is also suffering from acute pancreatitis.