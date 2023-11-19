Phil Collins and Orianne Collins in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Some of Phil Collins’ beloved former possessions are being sold by his ex-wife as part of a $6.6 million auction.

The You’ll be in My Heart singer, 72, married Orianne Cevey, 49, in 1999 before they divorced in 2006 after having two sons, and she is now selling his belongings, including jewellery.

She told Page Six about the sale, which experts say is set to net $4.5-6.6m: “It pains me to part with these cherished items, but I recently downsized homes and simply do not have room for many of the items. These are some of our most prized family possessions.”

Items being put up for sale include Phil’s Yamaha piano, as well as his Wurlitzer jukebox, with the items being auctioned by Miami-based Kodner Auction Gallery.

Orianne added the Yamaha piano was their family’s and was used by Phil to teach their 22-year-old son Nicholas how to play. It’s understood the piano could sell for up to $150,000.

Orianne added: “I am also auctioning off a huge collection of Chanel. I was Chanel’s number-one client when I started collecting in 2001, with more than 500 pairs of Chanel shoes in my collection.”

Also heading to the auction is Chanel clothing, shoes, boots, and a large selection of Van Cleef and Arpels jewellery.

A seated Phil Collins at the Phil Collins Mission Estate Winery Concert in 2019. Photo / Paul Taylor - Hawke's Bay Today

Kodner Auction Gallery president Russ Kodner said: “This auction is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire some of the most personal and iconic items from the private collection of Phil and Orianne Collins.”

“These items are some of Phil Collins’ most iconic instruments and collectibles, and Orianne’s most prized possessions.”

Cevey said a “large portion” of the proceeds from the sale, set for December 6, will be donated to the Never Give Up Foundation, which fills in the gaps needed to build a more inclusive future for those with disabilities such as spinal muscular atrophy.

Orianne reportedly had to foreclose on her Florida home in June and struggled to sell the six-bedroom Fort Lauderdale mansion amid her bitter divorce from her third husband Tom Bates, before the home finally sold in August for $10.2m.

After her separation from Phil, they briefly reunited between 2016 and 2019 before she married Bates.

Phil was also married to Jill Tavelman, 67, from 1984 to 1996, and they had daughter Lily Collins, 34.

The musician and Andrea Bertorelli, 72, were married from 1975 to 1980, and they share a daughter, Joely, 51, and 47-year-old son, Simon.