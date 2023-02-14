James Cameron and Taylor Swift both made the top 10 Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers in 2022. Photos / Getty Images

James Cameron and Taylor Swift both made the top 10 Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers in 2022. Photos / Getty Images

Forbes have the world - and social media - aghast, announcing that Genesis were the world’s best paid entertainers last year – in spite of the band’s front man Phil Collins announcing his step back from touring on account of his frailty.

Apparently, the rock icon can hardly hold a drumstick and was seen in a wheelchair at his last ever show following years of ailment, according to The Sun.

However, Collins and his Genesis band pals Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and former rockers Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett were at the top of the 2022 Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid entertainers.

Taylor Swift, James Cameron and Brad Pitt were all among 2022’s highest-paid entertainers – but you won’t believe who beat them all. Photo / Getty Images

The band had their most profitable year yet thanks to their selling of the rights to their back catalogue of songs and Collins’ iconic solo tunes, including In The Air Tonight for US$300m ($474m).

They also made a few dimes from royalties, on top of touring, with Genesis playing their last ever show at London’s O2 Arena in March 2022.

As a result, Genesis topped the rich list for the first time, making US$230m ($363m) after fees and other costs were deducted.

Phil Collins of Genesis performs during their The Last Domino Tour at Little Caesars Arena. Photo / Getty Images

Collins jested that he would have to get “a real job” following Genesis’s final concert. However, it seems the rock star has no need for a nine-to-five now that the group has sold their music rights to Concord Music Group.

Police front man Sting came in at second in the top 10. He made US$300m ($473m) from selling his back catalogue of songs, which, after deducting all the expenses, saw him take home US$210m ($332m).

The Rolling Stones took seventh place with US$98m ($155m) following their European Sixty Tour.

Taylor Swift was the only woman on the list, making US$92m ($145m) and coming in ninth.

Taylor Swift was the only woman on the Forbes Top Ten list. Photo / Getty Images

Forbes Top 10

1. Genesis – US$230 million ($363 million)

2. Sting – US$210 million ($332 million)

3. Tyler Perry – US$175 million ($276 million)

4. Trey Parker and Matt Stone (South Park creators) – US$160 million ($253 million)

5. James L Brooks and Matt Groening (The Simpsons creators) – US$105 million ($167 million)

6. Brad Pitt – US$100 million ($156 million)

7. Rolling Stones – US$98 million ($155 million)

8. James Cameron – US$95 million ($150 million)

9. Taylor Swift – US$92 million ($145 million)

10. Bad Bunny – US$88 million ($139 million)