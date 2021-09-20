Nicole Kidman on marriage to Tom Cruise: 'I offered it up'

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman pictured together in 1992. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has given rare comments about her marriage to Tom Cruise, who she divorced in 2001.

The Big Little Lies star was married to Cruise between 1990 and 2001, during which time they were seen as one of Hollywood's power couples.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Kidman was asked about what she thought of the 90s press focusing so heavily on her relationship with her ex-husband.

"I was young. I think I offered it up," she said about the relationship. "Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible.

"I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time, I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open'."

Kidman shares Bella, 28, and Connor, 26, with Cruise, however, she appears to have a distant relationship with her Scientologist children.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star went on to marry Keith Urban in June 2006 and have two children, Sunday, now 13, and Faith, 10.

Nicole Kidma and Keith Urban at the 50th annual CMA Awards in 2016 in Nashville. Photo / AP

She told Harper's Bazaar that her marriage with Urban was work but comes from a place of love.

"We're always working through stuff, but it's very much love-based, so there's an enormous amount of give and take. I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way. We really love parenting together."

Kidman said these days she would much rather be at home with her family than on a red carpet.

"[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying," she said.