Kiwi Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler welcomes first child with partner Nathan Dalah

Georgia Fowler has given birth to her first child. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi Victoria's Secret model and Project Runaway host Georgia Fowler has announced the safe arrival of her first child with partner Nathan Dalah.

Fowler shared and adorable photo of her baby and revealed his name.

"Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much," she shared on Instagram.

Several of Fowler's 1.2 million Instagram followers congratulated her in the comments.

Throughout her pregnancy, Fowler shared stunning snaps of herself. In a post from last week, Fowler posed on a beach and wrote a sweet message to her soon-to-be-born baby.

"As you squirm within my belly, I wonder who you will be, and hope I can be there to nurture you to be whomever you wish. Let's shatter glass ceilings, be unapologetically strong, and soft, speak up for what you believe, and know you can do anything.

"We are so looking forward to meeting you and welcome the change you will bring in our lives. Any moment now. Let's go!"

She first announced the exciting news in May:

Fowler captioned the image "It's been hard to keep this one mum, but now it's pretty hard to hide. Nathan and I couldn't be happier to share our exciting news with you.

"We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together. The best is yet to come."

Fowler grew up in New Zealand and attended Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom, before relocating to Sydney and New York where she gained international recognition as a model.

The daughter of golfer Peter Fowler then went on to star in the 2016 Victoria's Secret fashion show and became an iconic face of the brand in coming years.

Fowler has graced the covers of Elle Magazine, Harpers Bazaar, Grazia, Glamour, GQ, Marie Claire, and Fashion Quarterly, as well are carving her own path as a businesswoman and ambassador.

Previously the model had been linked to Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and even Leonardo Decaprio, but it appears to be businessman Dalah who has stolen her heart, with the couple appearing besotted with one another.