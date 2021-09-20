Emmys 2021: Big winners and memorable moments from today's show

Netflix royal biopic The Crown took home some of the night's biggest wins. Video / AP

Netflix royal biopic The Crown took home some of the night's biggest wins. Video / AP

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony has wrapped for 2021 and with it, an afternoon of memorable moments - from heartwarming to downright wacky speeches and the delight of casts and crews as their shows are cemented as small screen standouts.

Netflix's The Crown and Apple TV +'s Ted Lasso have taken home numerous awards while Kate Winslet picked up best actress in a limited series or movie and John Oliver's Last Week Tonight was also given top nods for writing and best variety talk series.

Live updates

3.12

Anya-Taylor Jones gasps with delight as the Emmy for outstanding limited or anthology series is awarded to unlikely chess hit The Queen's Gambit.

Jones appears humbled as she's told she has "inspired a whole generation of girls" and that "the patriarchy has no defence against our queens."

3.00

The theatre has erupted in applause as the Emmy for best drama series is awarded to The Crown.

And adding another trophy to the shelf, Ted Lasso has picked up the award for outstanding comedy series.

2.55

Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste lead the tribute to the entertainment figures and television personalities who died in the past year. The tributes included one to late-night talk show legend Larry King and comedian Jackie Mason, actress Cicely Tyson, and Michael K. Williams

Bridges sang his hit River for the tribute.

2.52

The award for best live variety special went to Stephen Colbert's election night 2020.

Colbert appeared ecstatic and was joined on stage by Conan O'Brien.

"I haven't met some of these people before," he joked.

"Most of the people behind me really deserve this Emmy right now," he said - making a subtle dig about Conan's presence.

He appeared to ignore not one, but two cycles of orchestral music subtly nudging him to wrap up his speech.

And the award for variety pre-recorded special went to Hamilton the musical's Disney + special, which bet out not only Bo Burnham's one-man special Inside but also the entire Friends cast for their reunion special.

2.35

The Emmy Awards are now onto the major acting categories.

The Emmy for best lead actress went to Olivia Colman for The Crown. Season four marks the end of Colman's reign playing Queen Elizabeth II. Imelda Staunton will play the Queen in The Crown's final seasons.

An emotional Colman spoke through tears as she shared that she wished her dad was here to see her win the award. She sadly lost her Dad during the pandemic.

"I'd have put money on that not happening," she said initially as she took the stage.

"What a lovely end to this extraordinary journey with this lovely family," she said, speaking about the cast and crew of The Crown.

And it was a double award win for season four of The Crown - Josh O'Connor won for his role as Prince Charles.

"I'm an absolute wreck," he admitted as he stumbled to open his folded-up speech from his pocket.

He said working on The Crown was the most rewarding two years of his life. Shouting out the actress who played Princess Diana, Emma Corrin, he called her "a force of nature".

2.15

The winner for director in a limited series, anthology series or movie went to Scott Frank for the Queen's Gambit. The winner for writer in a limited series anthology series or movie went to Michaela Cole, for I Will Destroy You.

Best lead actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie went to Kate Winslet, for Mayor of Easttown. Winslet squealed with joy when accepting the Emmy award.

And for lead actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie, the award went to Ewan McGregor for Halston, who commented what a tough act it was to follow the iconic Kate Winslet.

Kate Winslet accepts the best actress award for her role in Mare of Easttown. Photo / Getty Images

1.55

The best reality competition series award was presented to RuPaul's Drag Race. RuPaul accepted the award, recognising the triumph that the show was in pioneering a safe space for all people.

1.35

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series went to Jean Smart, Hacks. Smart acknowledged her late husband, Richard Gilliland, in a tear-jerking moment after he passed away 6 months prior to the ceremony.

Jason Sudeikis won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his brilliant performance in the Apple series, Ted Lasso. An emotional Sudeikis accepted the award thanked his children Otis and Daisy.

1.20

Best writing in a comedy series was awarded to the team from Hacks and best directing in a comedy series also went to Hacks.

1.05

John Oliver has just picked up two Emmys for variety talk series and best writing.

He made a sweet speech which included thanking his wife and saying every day he looks forward to going home to her.

And fans of Saturday Night Live will be thrilled to see the show has picked up the award for best variety sketch show.

12.50

The award for best supporting actress in a drama series was hotly contested, but the award went to the hugely talented Gillian Anderson for The Crown.

Anderson dedicated the award to Connie Freiberg who was her original manager and someone who she said: "believed in me when no one else did."

The gong for supporting actor in a drama series went to Tobias Menzies for his portrayal of Prince Philip in the Crown.

12.40

The Emmy for best writing in a drama series went to Peter Morgan for the Crown.

Morgan was humbled in accepting the award: "I'm very proud, I'm very grateful. We're going to party".

The Emmy for best directing in a drama series was presented by America Ferrera, who gave the award to New Zealander, Jessica Hobbs, for her directing in The Crown.

"Not a lot of women have won this award, so I feel like I am standing on the shoulders of some pretty extraordinary people," Hobbs shared.

Hobbs went on to thank her mother, who is still directing at age 77.

12.30

On to the awards for best supporting actors in a limited TV series or anthology series/movie.

Julianne Nicholson has won the award for best supporting actress for her role in Mare of Easttown.

"Man you're good at acting," she told Kate Winslet. Not the only that she said, but she was good at caring for the entire production.

It was a back-to-back sweep of these categories for Mare of Easttown. Evan Peters won the award for best supporting actor. He gave a literal shout-out to Kate Winslet.

12.15

Seth Rogen is on stage presenting the first award, and has made a dig at the tent the awards are being hosted in.

Best supporting actress in a comedy series goes to...Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso!

Ted Lasso stars Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein at the Television Academy's reception to to honour 73rd Emmy Award nominees ahead of today's ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

She screamed in delight as soon as she got on stage and thanked star and creator Jason Sudeikis.

She gave a special shout-out to Juno Temple, who plays Keely on the show.

Yara Shahidi presented the best supporting actor award to Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso, who plays the hilarious Roy Kent.

He joked he wasn't allowed to swear, which was obviously impossible for him.

What show has the most nominations?

Netflix's latest season of British royal drama The Crown and Star Wars television series The Mandalorian on Disney+ topped this year's nominations with 24 nods each.

Disney+ series WandaVision has the most limited-series nods with 23, and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso is up for 20 for its debut season.

Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' WandaVision. Photo / Disney +

Hulu's dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale is up for 21 nominations, as is Saturday Night Live, which extended its all-time record number of nominations to 306.

Are any New Zealanders nominated?

The Boys, starring Karl Urban and Anthony Starr, is among the shows up for awards today.

The show follows a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers. The show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

How to watch in NZ

In New Zealand, you can watch E! Live From The Red Carpet: 2021 Emmys on E! (Sky channel 14 and Sky Go) and the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony live on Vibe (Sky channel 6).

The ceremony begins at noon and the red carpet gets under way from 10am.

Nominations and winners

Here are the list of nominees in the major categories. Winners will be updated in bold.

Best comedy series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

WINNER: Ted Lasso

Best writer

WINNER: Last Week Tonight, John Oliver

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best comedy actor

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Sudeikis was nominated for an Emmy award for outstanding leading actor in a comedy series. Photo / AP

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Best comedy actress

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best comedy supporting actress

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Best drama series

Lovecraft Country

The Boys

Bridgerton

WINNER: The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Best drama actor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

WINNER: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page in a scene from Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best drama actress

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Best drama supporting actor

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

WINNER: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Best drama supporting actress

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale season 4.

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Best television movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie's Love

Uncle Frank

Best limited series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Best movie/mini series actor

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr, Hamilton

Best movie/mini series actress

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Michaela Coel is the creator, writer, star and executive producer of I May Destroy You, a series based on her own experiences of sexual assault. Photo / Supplied

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Best guest actor in a drama series

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Best guest actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Best guest actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown. Photo / Netflix

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Best guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Best variety talk series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

John Oliver is nominated for his show Last Week Tonight. Photo / Getty Images

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best reality competition series

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice