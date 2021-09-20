Emmys 2021: Big winners and memorable moments from today's show

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony has wrapped for 2021 and with it, an afternoon of memorable moments - from heartwarming to downright wacky speeches and the delight of casts and crews as their shows are cemented as small screen standouts.
Netflix's The Crown and Apple TV +'s Ted Lasso have taken home numerous awards while Kate Winslet picked up best actress in a limited series or movie and John Oliver's Last Week Tonight was also given top nods for writing and best variety talk series.
Live updates
3.12
Anya-Taylor Jones gasps with delight as the Emmy for outstanding limited or anthology series is awarded to unlikely chess hit The Queen's Gambit.
Jones appears humbled as she's told she has "inspired a whole generation of girls" and that "the patriarchy has no defence against our queens."
3.00
The theatre has erupted in applause as the Emmy for best drama series is awarded to The Crown.
And adding another trophy to the shelf, Ted Lasso has picked up the award for outstanding comedy series.
2.55
Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste lead the tribute to the entertainment figures and television personalities who died in the past year. The tributes included one to late-night talk show legend Larry King and comedian Jackie Mason, actress Cicely Tyson, and Michael K. Williams
Bridges sang his hit River for the tribute.
2.52
The award for best live variety special went to Stephen Colbert's election night 2020.
Colbert appeared ecstatic and was joined on stage by Conan O'Brien.
"I haven't met some of these people before," he joked.
"Most of the people behind me really deserve this Emmy right now," he said - making a subtle dig about Conan's presence.
He appeared to ignore not one, but two cycles of orchestral music subtly nudging him to wrap up his speech.
And the award for variety pre-recorded special went to Hamilton the musical's Disney + special, which bet out not only Bo Burnham's one-man special Inside but also the entire Friends cast for their reunion special.
2.35
The Emmy Awards are now onto the major acting categories.
The Emmy for best lead actress went to Olivia Colman for The Crown. Season four marks the end of Colman's reign playing Queen Elizabeth II. Imelda Staunton will play the Queen in The Crown's final seasons.
An emotional Colman spoke through tears as she shared that she wished her dad was here to see her win the award. She sadly lost her Dad during the pandemic.
"I'd have put money on that not happening," she said initially as she took the stage.
"What a lovely end to this extraordinary journey with this lovely family," she said, speaking about the cast and crew of The Crown.
And it was a double award win for season four of The Crown - Josh O'Connor won for his role as Prince Charles.
"I'm an absolute wreck," he admitted as he stumbled to open his folded-up speech from his pocket.
He said working on The Crown was the most rewarding two years of his life. Shouting out the actress who played Princess Diana, Emma Corrin, he called her "a force of nature".
2.15
The winner for director in a limited series, anthology series or movie went to Scott Frank for the Queen's Gambit. The winner for writer in a limited series anthology series or movie went to Michaela Cole, for I Will Destroy You.
Best lead actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie went to Kate Winslet, for Mayor of Easttown. Winslet squealed with joy when accepting the Emmy award.
And for lead actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie, the award went to Ewan McGregor for Halston, who commented what a tough act it was to follow the iconic Kate Winslet.
1.55
The best reality competition series award was presented to RuPaul's Drag Race. RuPaul accepted the award, recognising the triumph that the show was in pioneering a safe space for all people.
1.35
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series went to Jean Smart, Hacks. Smart acknowledged her late husband, Richard Gilliland, in a tear-jerking moment after he passed away 6 months prior to the ceremony.
Jason Sudeikis won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his brilliant performance in the Apple series, Ted Lasso. An emotional Sudeikis accepted the award thanked his children Otis and Daisy.
1.20
Best writing in a comedy series was awarded to the team from Hacks and best directing in a comedy series also went to Hacks.
1.05
John Oliver has just picked up two Emmys for variety talk series and best writing.
He made a sweet speech which included thanking his wife and saying every day he looks forward to going home to her.
And fans of Saturday Night Live will be thrilled to see the show has picked up the award for best variety sketch show.
12.50
The award for best supporting actress in a drama series was hotly contested, but the award went to the hugely talented Gillian Anderson for The Crown.
Anderson dedicated the award to Connie Freiberg who was her original manager and someone who she said: "believed in me when no one else did."
The gong for supporting actor in a drama series went to Tobias Menzies for his portrayal of Prince Philip in the Crown.
12.40
The Emmy for best writing in a drama series went to Peter Morgan for the Crown.
Morgan was humbled in accepting the award: "I'm very proud, I'm very grateful. We're going to party".
The Emmy for best directing in a drama series was presented by America Ferrera, who gave the award to New Zealander, Jessica Hobbs, for her directing in The Crown.
"Not a lot of women have won this award, so I feel like I am standing on the shoulders of some pretty extraordinary people," Hobbs shared.
Hobbs went on to thank her mother, who is still directing at age 77.
12.30
On to the awards for best supporting actors in a limited TV series or anthology series/movie.
Julianne Nicholson has won the award for best supporting actress for her role in Mare of Easttown.
"Man you're good at acting," she told Kate Winslet. Not the only that she said, but she was good at caring for the entire production.
It was a back-to-back sweep of these categories for Mare of Easttown. Evan Peters won the award for best supporting actor. He gave a literal shout-out to Kate Winslet.
12.15
Seth Rogen is on stage presenting the first award, and has made a dig at the tent the awards are being hosted in.
Best supporting actress in a comedy series goes to...Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso!
She screamed in delight as soon as she got on stage and thanked star and creator Jason Sudeikis.
She gave a special shout-out to Juno Temple, who plays Keely on the show.
Yara Shahidi presented the best supporting actor award to Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso, who plays the hilarious Roy Kent.
He joked he wasn't allowed to swear, which was obviously impossible for him.
What show has the most nominations?
Netflix's latest season of British royal drama The Crown and Star Wars television series The Mandalorian on Disney+ topped this year's nominations with 24 nods each.
Disney+ series WandaVision has the most limited-series nods with 23, and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso is up for 20 for its debut season.
Hulu's dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale is up for 21 nominations, as is Saturday Night Live, which extended its all-time record number of nominations to 306.
Are any New Zealanders nominated?
The Boys, starring Karl Urban and Anthony Starr, is among the shows up for awards today.
The show follows a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers. The show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
How to watch in NZ
In New Zealand, you can watch E! Live From The Red Carpet: 2021 Emmys on E! (Sky channel 14 and Sky Go) and the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony live on Vibe (Sky channel 6).
The ceremony begins at noon and the red carpet gets under way from 10am.
Nominations and winners
Here are the list of nominees in the major categories. Winners will be updated in bold.
Best comedy series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
WINNER: Ted Lasso
Best writer
WINNER: Last Week Tonight, John Oliver
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best comedy actor
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Best comedy actress
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best comedy supporting actress
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Best drama series
Lovecraft Country
The Boys
Bridgerton
WINNER: The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Best drama actor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
WINNER: Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best drama actress
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Best drama supporting actor
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
WINNER: Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Best drama supporting actress
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Best television movie
Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank
Best limited series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Best movie/mini series actor
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr, Hamilton
Best movie/mini series actress
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie
WINNER: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Best guest actor in a drama series
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Best guest actress in a drama series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Best guest actor in a comedy series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
Best guest actress in a comedy series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Best variety talk series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Best reality competition series
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice