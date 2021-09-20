Emmys 2021: Seth Rogan roasts the Emmys

Seth wondered how Covid-safe the whole thing was. Photo / Supplied

After a very peppy musical opening tribute to television, it's over to the night's first presenter Seth Rogen to deliver the jokes - and he has a few questions about the Covid safety plan. Rogen first points out that "there's way too many of us in this room right now! They said this was outside - they lied! We're hermetically sealed in here - why is there a roof? I would not have come to this!"

Rogen jokes they have to worry about "keeping Eugene Levy alive" and notes that he's "gone from wiping down my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my salad."

Elsewhere, host Cedric the Entertainer said "We had to vaxxed to come here. I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend. I got Pfizer because I'm bougie. Pfizer, that's the Neiman Marcus of vaccines, Moderna, that's Macy's. Johnson & Johnson, that's TJ Maxx."

The first big awards

Hannah Waddingham couldn't believe her luck. Photo / Getty

Rogen presents the award for Best Supporting Comedy Actress to Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso. The British actress lets out a massive scream before her first words: "Jesus Christ on a bike!" It's a hilarious, high-energy speech punctuated by screams of disbelief and joy. Can we give her a gong at the top of every award show?

Brett Goldstein wins Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, also for Ted Lasso. "I was specifically told I'm not allowed to swear, so this speech is going to be f**king short," he quips.

Next up, Julianne Nicholson wins Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her incredible work as Lori on Mare of Easttown. Evan Peters wins the male equivalent award, also for Mare of Easttown - he played Detective Zabel. His biggest shout out: "Thanks to Kate Winslet for being KATE WINSLET!" You can't argue with that.

The Crown wins big

Gillian Anderson scores an Emmy for The Crown. Photo / Supplied

Netflix royal biopic The Crown wins the night's two first behind-the-scenes gongs, for Writing and Directing.

Gillian Anderson - looking absolutely gorgeous - also wins Best Supporting Actress in a drama for playing UK PM Margaret Thatcher in the series. Tobias Menzies wins Best Support Actor for playing Prince Philip in the show - meaning Michael K Williams, who died on September 6, loses out on a posthumous Emmy in the same category for his role in Lovecraft Country.