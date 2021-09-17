Emmy awards 2021: Eight shows everyone should watch before the awards are handed out

Ted Lasso - Season 2 Trailer. Video / Apple TV

The Emmy Awards honour the best shows in television, and the past year has seen several epic titles hit the small screen.

On Monday the big winners will be announced and The Herald will have all the red carpet drama and awards action live.

But just in time for the weekend, here are some of the shows you should make sure you've watched ahead of the awards show, and where you can stream them.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

If there's one show you need to watch before the gongs are gifted, make it this one. It just takes reading the nominations for outstanding supporting actor to sell people on the show: four of the show's male cast members are battling it out best-supporting actor in a comedy series category.

The new season is at its tail end on Apple TV +, so treat this weekend as your chance to binge it all. The cast of characters is instantly loveable. Who knew a show about a football team could be so fun and endearing?

20 nominations

WandaVision (Disney +)

Up for a staggering 23 nominations, WandaVision is a hit for a reason. The Marvel show blends network television nostalgia with the superheroes. Not sold yet? Well, it stars Elizabeth Olsen (yes, the older sister of the Olsen twins) in one of her most nuanced and powerful performances to date. It may even surprise viewers who aren't usually Marvel fans.

23 nominations

The Crown (Netflix)

If you're at all interested in the royal family, then you've undoubtedly tuned into The Crown. But for those who have avoided the show out of disinterest and distaste for the Queen, this sell is aimed at you.

Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, left, and Emma Corrin as Diana in a scene from The Crown. Photo / AP

Season four of The Crown in particular has everything people want: A close up look at the late Princess Diana's entrance into the royal family, and her tumultuous relationship with Prince Charles. Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher is also a favourite for an award on Monday.

24 nominations

Bridgerton (Netflix)

This costume drama with a raunchy comedic twist is popular for a reason - it's an incredibly fun watch. Naturally, it's up for awards in casting and costume categories, but it has also been recognised for its cinematography and the dashing Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). I'd advise against watching this with the whole family for explicit reasons, but it will delight Jane Austen fans.

12 nominations

I May Destroy You (Neon)

Michaela Coel's masterpiece of a miniseries is a heavy watch, but it is one of the most triumphant and important watches. While Coel has stiff competition in the outstanding lead actress category but in my opinion, she is one of the most deserving winners.

9 nominations

The Flight Attendant (Neon)

Kaley Cuoco's thriller is also up for 9 awards, and the Big Bang Theory actress shines in this HBO Max series. The show follows, like the name suggests, a flight attendant who wakes up The Hangover style within a strange hotel with a dead man. The edge-of-your-seat watch is perfect for mystery fans.

9 nominations

The Handmaid's Tale (Neon)

Elisabeth Moss has shone as June in The Handmaid's Tale since the first season. The show has managed to pull off no mean feat - diverging from its source material after the first season and seemingly effortlessly penning an original and enthralling storyline. In addition, the show has given space for actors like Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley and Yvonne Strahovski to play multifaceted characters who steal scenes.

21 nominations

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

The Star Wars spinoff series has been a massive hit for Disney +, and that's reflected in it punching above its weight with Emmy nominations.

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Child in The Mandalorian season two. Photo / Disney +

It dominates across the technical categories, but its nods for acting and writing are evidence of a show that won over a lot of people.

24 nominations

• The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony screens live on Sky's Vibe, with Live From The Red Carpet screening on E!, plus Sky Go on Monday September 20. Catch all the action from 10am on Monday on nzherald.co.nz/entertainment.