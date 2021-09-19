Emmy Awards 2021: The best looks from the red carpet

Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. Photo / Getty Images

The biggest night for the small screen is here - the 2021 Emmy Awards.

And while in 2020 the pandemic saw stars showcase their red carpet looks via Zoom, 2021 is bringing back all the red carpet glam we all know and love.

Stars from shows like Bridgerton, Ted Lasso and WandaVision look set to take home some of the big awards, but did their biggest stars deliver on the red carpet?

The Viva team find out and round up the best looks and most epic red carpet moments for your viewing pleasure.

So grab your trackies, cup of tea and critical eye, because the 2021 Emmy's red carpet is here!

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen in The Row. Photo / Getty Images

This fluid gown comes courtesy of her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label, The Row.

Josh O'Conner

The Crown star Josh O'Connor. Photo / Getty Images

Always dapper with a twist, Josh brings his English style sensibility to L.A. in this great look from Loewe.

Billy Porter

Birds of a feather flock together to Billy Porter's show-stopping look. Photo / Getty Images

Ever the show pony, you can always count on the Pose actor to add some drama to the occasion, this time wearing a look from Ashi.

Olivia Coleman

Olivia Colman attends the 73rd Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Clean, graphic lines made an impact with Olivia's look from London-based designer Roksanda Ilincic.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson stunned on the carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Chloe's bohemian roots are perfectly distilled in this midriff-baring gown worn by Gillian, designed by Gabriela Hearst.

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer host of Netflix's Nailed It. Photo / Getty Images

The comedian and TV host radiates in this violet, frothy gown by Christian Siriano.

Aidy Bryant

Aidy Bryant stuns in green florals. Photo / Getty Images

She is one of the funniest women in TV, and we love this charming outfit mix by Simone Rocha, complete with the designer's signature embellished headband and matching earrings.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi stuns in Dior. Photo / Getty Images

Going for a classic 50s silhouette from Christian Dior, Yara channels old school glamour in this vibrant green dress.

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell stunned in sparkles and yellow detailing. Photo / Getty Images

The Promising Young Woman actor goes to town in a Valentino gown embellished with shimmering paillettes and a feathered purse, balanced with a sleek hair do.

Karama Brown

E! host Karamo Brown. Photo / Getty Images

Taking on red carpet hosting duties for E!, the Queer Eye star suits up in a velvet tuxedo with a lapel pin.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson perfectly nails red on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

It's ok to match the red carpet when it's this taffeta silk creation from Caroline Herrera's spring 2022 collection.

Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis looks every bit the Emmy winner in a custom Tom Ford velour suit.

Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star stunned in neon yellow custom Vera Wang.

You can watch E! Live From The Red Carpet: 2021 Emmys on E! (Sky channel 14 and Sky Go) and the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony live on Vibe (Sky channel 6).