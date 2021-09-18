Emmys 2021: The most memorable red carpet fashion looks over the years

The Emmys are returning on Monday with all the glamour from the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

The 2021 Emmys are upon us, and with it, some glitzy fashion action.

TV's night of nights will roll out the red carpet on Monday morning for the 73rd annual awards, screening live on Sky's Vibe with Live From The Red Carpet and on E! from 10am.

Over the years since its inception in 1949, we've witnessed a plethora of memorable fashion moments from some of the world's biggest small screen stars.

From breathtaking ballgowns, to some questionable displays of expression, we've narrowed down some of the most iconic looks from the Emmys.

Jennifer Aniston, 1999, 2002, 2004

The queen of '90s TV, the bona fide star of Friends gets several mentions for her multiple red carpet showings with then-husband, Hollywood heart-throb Brad Pitt.

Her angelic blush gown in 2002 – the year she won Best Actress, Comedy – is a notable highlight.

Jennifer Aniston. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2000

The Sex And The City actress was the belle of the ball in a ballerina-style slip.

Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo / Getty Images

Mischa Barton, 2005

Barton gave a whole new meaning to the title "It" girl thanks to her role on the revolutionary teen series The OC, and naturally owned the headline-grabbing moment in a sparkling beige gown at the 2005 event.

Mischa Barton. Photo / Getty Images

Halle Berry, 2005

There are not many best-dressed lists that don't feature Berry, who sported a breathtaking two-tone blue strapless gown in 2005.

Halle Berry. Photo / Getty Images

Katherine Heigl, 2007

The Grey's Anatomy star channelled Marilyn Monroe in a mermaid-style white Zac Posen creation.

Katherine Heigl. Photo / Getty Images

Blake Lively, 2009

Two years after she exploded onto screens as the queen of the Upper East Side in Gossip Girl, Lively showed she could own the red carpet in her own right in a plunging red Versace gown.

Blake Lively. Photo / Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011

Paltrow was glowing in this see-through Pucci two-piece.

Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo / Getty Images

Rose Byrne, 2013

At the time, the beloved crop top was rarely making its way to the red carpet – that is, until the Australian actress gave it a classy spin in Calvin Klein.

Rose Byrne. Photo / Getty Images

Kerry Washington, 2013

Washington was positively ethereal in this dreamy cream Marchesa masterpiece.

Kerry Washington. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Hyland, 2014

The young Modern Family star, who was only 23 when she attended the 2014 Emmys, kept it youthful in a white crop top and billowing orange skirt.

Sarah Hyland. Photo / Getty Images

Heidi Klum, 2015

Trust the iconic supermodel to have a controversial moment. Klum's dress was truly savaged at the time, with some comparing it to Sesame Street's Big Bird. But hey, it stole the show regardless.

Heidi Klum. Photo / Getty Images

Kristen Bell, 2016

The actress' vintage-inspired Zuhair Murad gown was a real princess moment.

Kristen Bell. Photo / Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018

Ross stopped photographers in their tracks in voluminous pink Valentino.

Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo / Getty Images

Emilia Clarke, 2019

The mother of dragons took plunging necklines to a daring new level in navy Valentino.

Emilia Clarke. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya, 2019

The former Disney star turned Emmy award winner has developed a reputation for her ever-evolving red carpet looks, stepping out in a showstopping sheer, corset emerald dress.

Zendaya. Photo / Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie, 2019

While many mocked the Game of Thrones actress' outfit, this is the type of regal look you roll out when you're bouncing back from being dumped by Jaime Lannister in favour of his sister.

Gwendoline Christie. Photo / Getty Images

The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony screens live on Sky's Vibe, with Live From The Red Carpet screening on E!, plus Sky Go on Monday September 20.