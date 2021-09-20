Adele shares Instagram picture with rumoured boyfriend

Adele debuted her romance with a post on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Romance rumours have swirled around Adele and NBA agent Rich Paul for months but it seems Adele has finally laid them to rest with a photo dump on Instagram.

Taking notes from "Bennifer", Adele debuted her romance by posting a picture on Instagram of the two cosied up in a photo booth. She captioned the post with a simple red heart.

Fans shared their excitement of Adele's new romance in the comment section but many were asking when her next album would be released.

The Grammy-winning artist has been teasing new music for a while, but she has yet to announce when fans can expect a new album.

The picture was taken at Anthony Davis and Marlen P's lavish wedding on Saturday in Los Angeles where Adele stunned in a black Schiaparelli gown featuring a white off-the-shoulder overlay.

Adele and Paul first sparked rumours when they were spotted together at Game 5 of the NBA finals in July.

An ESPN sportswriter later added fuel to the fire when he referred to Paul as Adele's "girlfriend" on his podcast, the New York Post's Page Six reported.

"Rich Paul, [LeBron Janes' agent], brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," Brian Windhorst reports.

He added: "This is the first time they've come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."

Adele and NBA agent Rich Paul spotted in July at an NBA game. Photo / Getty Images

After the public outing, multiple sources exclusively confirmed the relationship to Page Six and the couple were continued to be seen together at public events and outings including Robert Kraft's birthday party in late July and dinner with a group of friends in West Hollywood in August.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki with whom she shares 8-year-old son Angelo. The former couple finalised their divorce in March this year, and divorce documents stated Adele will share the custody of Angelo with Konecki and will not pay child support to her ex.

They originally separated in August 2019.