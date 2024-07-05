Newshub's Europe correspondent Lisette Reymer did a live cross on the British election results, which, it turned out, wasn’t live at all. Photo / Newshub

A Newshub reporter has revealed she was so sure of a Labour landslide that she filmed a segment on the election result outside Downing St weeks ago.

Lisette Reymer, the Europe correspondent for New Zealand’s Newshub, said Sir Keir Starmer’s victory in the general election was entirely “predictable”, giving her the confidence to film her piece to camera ahead of time.

“The change in power has appeared inevitable for months – if not years,” she said in the segment.

“Today’s result was so predictable, I was able to confidently film this weeks in advance before flying home to New Zealand.”