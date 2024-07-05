Reymer had recorded her piece to camera outside 10 Downing St ahead of time, wearing the same outfit tonight that she wore in London.

“This election result was so clear that I was able to film this package weeks ago before flying back to NZ,” she said.

It prompted one viewer, commenting on social media platform X, to describe the Newshub team as “magnificent”.

Hosts Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes presented together for the final time, pausing to briefly acknowledge the end of an era near the beginning of the broadcast.

Hayes added: “More than 300 jobs have now gone, with many still out of work.”

During a segment filmed earlier that day and aired during the bulletin, she said, while holding back tears: “My motto today, no tears until 7 o’clock.”

Andrew Gourdie presented his final sports segment after revealing a couple of months ago that with Newshub’s closure he would be “stepping away from 6pm news”.

Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts fronting the final Newshub 6pm bulletin.

He brought in Nicky Styris, the usual 6pm sports presenter on Fridays, for a final farewell.

Styris said: “It’s been an absolute honour and privilege to share the sports news alongside you.”

She hoped she’s been a role model for other wahine in sports journalism.

Gourdie said to his colleagues and crew: “Thank you so much for everything you’ve done,” and to the viewers, “thank you all for watching”.

Weather presenter Heather Keats thanked viewers for tuning in and sending in weather videos and sunset photos. “It’s been a pleasure to work alongside you all.”

A montage of some of the lighter moments, from bloopers to bare bums to on-air mishaps, aired before the 6pm crew gathered around the desk for a final time.

Patrick Gower walks out from the Newshub studio for the final time after 14 years on the job. Photo / Alex Burton

McRoberts and Hayes were presented with bouquets of flowers by their colleagues and the tears were finally allowed to flow as they said their goodbyes.

“We have loved making the news, thank you so much for watching,” Hayes said amid tears.

McRoberts concluded with the Māori proverb: “He aha te mea nui o te ao? He tangata, he tangata, he tangata.”

“What is the most important thing in the world? It is the people, it is the people, it is the people.”