Three’s biggest names gathered in Auckland to take a final group photo outside the Flower St studios where the news shows are recorded and to appear on the 6pm broadcast.
Footage of Newshub journalists on a plane to Auckland aired during the show and a drone shot of the entire crew was shown at the end.
Political editor Jenna Lynch joined Newshub Live at 6pm in the studio to chat cancer drug funding, while Europe correspondent Lisette Reymer did a live cross on the British election results, which, it turned out, wasn’t live at all but had been pre-recorded before Reymer flew back to New Zealand.