Whether as a result of his own campaigning or the public’s dissatisfaction with years of Tory ruling (or both), Starmer holds a comfortable lead in the polls and could be set to become the UK’s new Prime Minister.

Polling stations across the UK will be open between 7am and 10pm local time in the UK (6pm to 9am NZT). Around 46 million people are eligible to vote in this general election.

Voters in the UK will cast their ballots to elect all 650 members of the House of Commons in what is the first national election in five years.

Top of mind for voters are issues such as the cost of living, the state of the country’s National Health Service (NHS), and immigration policies, among other topics.

YouGov polling has found that almost three-quarters of people believe the country is worse off now than it was 14 years ago when Conservatives took Government.

The country has had five different Prime Ministers in the last 14 years, including Liz Truss, who lasted only 49 days and could not outlast a lettuce. In that time, the country also went through nine different Foreign Secretaries and eight Home Secretaries.

According to YouGov projections, some of the biggest names in the Conservative Party could be about to lose their seats in the House of Commons, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

If those projections are correct, Starmer will be the most successful Labour leader in electoral terms, winning a projected 431 seats, overtaking the record set by Sir Tony Blair in 1997, when he won 419 seats.

YouGov also projects the Tories will get 102 seats, a far cry from the 365 elected under Boris Johnson in 2019.

Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats are projected to get 72 seats, while Nigel Farage’s Reform UK could get three seats, one more than the Greens.

Who is Keir Starmer, the man polls say could be the UK’s next Prime Minister?

Sir Keir Rodney Starmer KCB KC is a barrister and a politician. He has been the leader of the Labour Party in the UK since 2020, when he took over the party leadership from Jeremy Corbyn.

The 61-year-old was Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras between 2015 and 2024, and was previously Director of Public Prosecutions from 2008 to 2013.

The son of a nurse and a toolmaker, he is a married father-of-two.

His parents were both Labour Party supporters and he is said to have been named after the party’s founder, Keir Hardie.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Macclesfield. Photo / Supplied

He had a fairly blue collar upbringing and claims to never have forgotten his humble roots, even as he ascended in his career as a human rights lawyer.

“We didn’t have a lot when we were growing up,” he said in a speech last month. “I know what it feels like to be embarrassed to bring your mates home because the carpet is threadbare and the windows cracked.”

Much has been written about the man set to become Britain’s Prime Minister but perhaps the most curious rumour is that he was the inspiration behind Mark Darcy, the character played by Colin Firth in Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Author Helen Fielding, who penned the Bridget Jones booked, has quashed the rumour, although she admitted she thought Starmer and Darcy were very similar.

In an interview with the Radio Times in 2020, Fielding said Starmer reminded her of Darcy. “Well, I think he’s fantastic. But no, I’ve never met him. They are very similar, though. He’s so good and decent and intelligent, but so buttoned up. I always want to say: ‘Come on, Keir, loosen your tie, ruffle up your hair.’ He doesn’t think of himself as sexy, but he’s really sexy. And when he and Boris spar, it does remind me of Mark and Daniel,” she said.

Starmer is a vegetarian, a football fan, and a self-described socialist.







