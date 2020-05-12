Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones, who announced his retirement from radio yesterday, has admitted his critics were justified in condemning controversial remarks he made during his 35-year radio career.

"Of course there are circumstances where you do regret [what you say] but you can't live your life with regret," Jones told Nine News as he reflected on his career.

"If you had your time again you'd do things differently and I've been right to be condemned for some of the things I've said and done in the heat of the moment.

"But I think everyone that knows me knows I don't go about hurting people - I try to heal people."

The outspoken 2GB broadcaster announced his exit to breakfast show listeners on Tuesday morning, revealing it his last show will be on May 29.

He told listeners that he has to "listen to the experts" and wind back his work commitments.

"Well, the experts are telling me in no uncertain terms, and not for the first time I might add, 'continuing with the present workload is seriously detrimental to your health".

Jones' career has been marred by polarising comments he's made both off and on air.

Sydney broadcast Alan Jones has admitted his critics were justified in condemning controversial remarks he made during his 35-year radio career. Photo / NZME

Last year, the station lost advertising after Jones called Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "a complete clown".

Jones drew flak from all quarters after telling his listeners Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down the throat" of Ardern.

Jones had taken umbrage after he thought Ardern had been critical of Australia's efforts to tackle climate change.

Ardern told New Zealand media she would not dignify Jones' comments with a response and Morrison leaped to his transtasman counterpart's defence.

Morrison said the comments were "very disappointing".

"I have two daughters, so you can expect that's how I would feel personally about it."

Fresh audio reveals new details of Alan Jones' tirade against Jacinda Ardern. Video / MediaWatch

Jones later apologised to Ardern, saying he never intended to suggest any violence towards her when he said he wanted to "shove a sock down [her] throat".

In 2012, he had to apologise for saying at a Young Liberals function that the then Labor PM Julia Gillard's father John had "died of shame".

He also called for Australia's first female PM to be "put in a chaff bag" and thrown in the ocean.

Jones was also censured for comments he made during the Cronulla riots in 2005, in which he called Lebanese men "Middle Eastern grubs".

Sydney radio host Alan Jones who made comments attacking NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has resigned. Photo / Getty Images

In a surprise move, 2GB appointed Ben Fordham - the station's drive host - as Jones' replacement instead of long-time morning host Ray Hadley who had been considered the likely successor.