Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

The Great NZ Road Trip: A small-town double act - Kiwi photographer caught up in Prince Andrew scandal and a legendary band’s music man

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Shayne Currie meets two ‘unofficial mayors of Arrowtown’ – The Exponents' Dave Gent, and former news photographer Michael Thomas. Photo / George Heard

Shayne Currie meets two ‘unofficial mayors of Arrowtown’ – The Exponents' Dave Gent, and former news photographer Michael Thomas. Photo / George Heard

Meet two of Arrowtown’s biggest characters – one a member of one of our most iconic bands, The Exponents, the other a former news photographer who found himself unwittingly caught up in the Prince Andrew-Virginia Giuffre scandal. Together, they have formed a close bond as friends and business partners.

Michael

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save