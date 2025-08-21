Emily Long: Toddler the only survivor of murder suicide where four found dead

A toddler is the only survivor of a suspected murder-suicide in the United States, where their mother shot and killed her husband and their two eldest children, authorities said.

The bodies of the Long family were discovered by authorities in their home in Madbury, a small town in the state of New Hampshire, on Monday.

It is believed Emily Long, 34, killed her husband, Ryan Long, 48, and their two children, Parker, 8, and Ryan, 6, before killing herself, according to The New Hampshire Department of Justice, US media have reported.

Autopsy results, released by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner on Wednesday, found Ryan Long and their two children died from gunshot wounds, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.

The toddler who was found alive suffered no physical injuries, the New Hampshire Department of Justice said in a statement on August 19. The 3-year-old is now being cared for by relatives.