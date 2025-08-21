A gun near the family was found by investigators, according CBS News.
A neighbour to the family, Bevy Ketel, told WBZ-TV that the news was “shocking”.
“It was a perfect family as far as we knew”, she said.
The father, Ryan Long, was well-known in the community, she said.
“He certainly touched a lot of lives. He was part of the fabric of the community and his family goes along with it.
“It’s just shocking. We didn’t see it coming.”
Days before the disaster, Emily Long posted a video on her now-private TikTok account speaking of her mental health struggles amid her husband’s brain cancer diagnosis, according to the New York Post.
Ryan Long was reportedly diagnosed with a highly aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma, the outlet reported.
The video detailed how her children were “definitely struggling”, and she had been “really depressed”, the outlet said.
Various videos on her account detailed the family’s battle with terminal cancer and thanked the local community for support, News.com.au reported.
Officials said investigators are becoming aware of the various concerns and issues happening in the household at the time of the event.
Investigators urged people to avoid speculating on the cause of the shootings.