Former league player denied pub entry in Australia over tā moko

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A former professional rugby league player was denied entry to an Australian pub due to a facial tattoo policy, which he deemed an insult to his mana.

The former winger has a facial tā moko that includes animals symbolically significant to his ancestry, like the hawk and shark.

