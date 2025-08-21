Gardiner was separated from his friends and decided to go home early, but then came across some other friends.

“‘Why don’t you come out on the town?’ So as we’re walking up Crown St, they said they were going to go into this hotel,” he told ABC’s Illawarra Drive.

Former professional rugby league winger Brian Gardiner. Photo / Supplied

Gardiner walked to the local mall and then arrived back at the venue and approached security at the door about 11pm, and was turned away.

“Was told no facial tattoos would enter, pub policy.”

He spoke to both the security guards and the manager and ultimately walked away after telling them he would take the matter further, Gardiner told the Herald.

Curious about whether the facial tattoo policy would be enforced at a later date, Gardiner returned to the venue on a Monday morning.

Not only was he able to enter the venue, but he was also served a beer.

Gardiner asked the girl working what the policy was and why he was previously denied entry.

She told him to leave his contact details for the manager to follow up.

Gardiner is yet to receive any further communication or explanation.

Gardiner said his tā moko represented 21 generations.

“What’s on my face carries my prestige, love of the people, love of the land and my family and ancestors,” he told ABC. “You can see it’s not a tattoo that’s just slapped on.”

Gardiner told ABC he lost his partner in the past year, and his experience at the hotel hit him hard emotionally.

Tā moko is a visual representation of a person’s whakapapa, identity, social standing, and life experiences.

