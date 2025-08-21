A teen exchange student was indecently assaulted by her host father in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Stock image
Warning: This story deals with details of sexual assault and may be distressing.
When a teen overseas exchange student came to New Zealand, she was “full of hope and fun-filled excitement”.
But while staying with a host family in the Bay of Plenty, the man who should have been offeringher safety and hospitality in a foreign country, betrayed her trust, and that of her parents, by indecently assaulting her.
Napoleon Eketone had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault and, today, was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court.
Judge Paul Geoghegan said the teen’s experience should have been a “great adventure for a young person”.
Her family had relied on a host family to provide her with security, protection, care, and hospitality.
Eketone had failed to do that, the judge said.
In sentencing him, he said it had been a “gross breach of trust”, and the victim had been “highly vulnerable” given her age, the fact she was from a different culture and a long way from home.
Eketone, at 34 years old, had no previous convictions and was generally “well regarded”. The judge said it was “most unfortunate” that Eketone had ended up before the court, having offended in this way.
However, he wasn’t given any discounts for personal factors but did get a 25% discount for his early guilty plea.