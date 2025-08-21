Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Air NZ’s Synthony in the Sky concert from Auckland to Sydney sells out in six hours

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

What’s happening while your plane’s sitting on the tarmac? Herald NOW host, Ryan Bridge stepped into the shoes of Air New Zealand workers for the day. Video \ Jason Dorday

New Zealand’s burgeoning Synthony is being taken to new heights as Air New Zealand transforms an Australia-bound plane into an in-flight music venue, minus the dance floor.

Dubbed Synthony in the Sky, flight NZ1331 will depart Auckland for Sydney at 4.20pm on December 4, the day before Synthony’s much-anticipated concert

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save