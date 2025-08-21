“We’ll be managing the cabin set-up and lighting to carefully balance safety and comfort with spectacle – capturing the essence of Synthony within the unique space of an aircraft cabin," O’Brien said.

“We’re working with our teams on performance spaces and sound options to make sure guests won’t miss a beat from the comfort of their seats.”

Despite the absence of dance space and the possibility that passengers would be strapped to their seats for the duration of the flight, demand soared beyond expectations.

O’Brien said they sold all one-way seats in six hours for $549 a pop, “proving our customers have a huge appetite for extraordinary travel experiences”.

“Expect the Synthony signature blend – electronic dance anthems, reimagined with live orchestral elements.”

All tickets sold included a Golden Circle pass to Synthony’s Sydney concert the next day.

“At this stage, this is a one-off flight with no encores,” O’Brien said.

Air New Zealand pilot David Elmsly, who founded Synthony in 2016 with his then-partner Erika Amoore before selling it to David Higgins, said he’d never imagined the concerts would be taken skywards.

“Now I get to see it take off in a whole new way. It’s a surreal, full-circle moment that combines two of my passions, and I can’t wait to see it come to life on board.”

Synthony in the Sky is the latest symphonic instalment from the Synthony brand, which has experienced phenomenal growth here and abroad as it nears a full decade of shows.

Last month, two distinct Synthony events – Full Metal Orchestra and Synthony Origins - filled Spark Arena over the course of one night.

Synthony also hosts its eponymous one-day festival – New Zealand’s biggest – in Auckland at the end of summer each year, and has shows scheduled throughout Europe in the coming months.

