Sir Elton John appears to have touched down in Sydney with a bee in his bonnet, dramatically exiting his private jet by tossing out a Gucci handbag first.

The 72-year-old British singer was photographed throwing a designer bag out of his private plane shortly after landing, before marching down the steps in an apparent huff to his awaiting entourage.

Moments after touching down in Sydney for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the iconic musician threw the $4,000 luxury bag out of the open door of his jet to a staff member standing by, before descending the steps in an eye-catching metallic tracksuit.

He then hurried over to the Audi Q7 parked on the runway.

It comes days after the B***h is Back singer launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a couple of "moron" security guards during his concert in Perth on Sunday night.

The Rocketman hitmaker performed at HBF park, but halfway through his three-hour extravaganza, Elton spotted a woman being removed from the concert by security guards and he stopped the show to demand the lady be returned to her seat.

"Hey, you two security guards with the girl … F**k off," Elton can be heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media. "Let her up here immediately … come on, you c**ts.

He called a couple of security guards "turds" in Perth. Photo / Getty Images

"Morons, both of you, morons. You don't treat girls like that. Leave her alone you turds!"

It's not known why the woman was being removed from the concert.

Channel 9 presenter Louise Momber was in the crowd and told The Sydney Morning Herald that the singer later apologised for his outburst.

"He was so angry," Momber said. "He said he can't stand violence against women and had to say something.

"He sang the next song and then immediately apologised for his rant — but said it's something he's really passionate about."

It's not the first time Elton has let loose at security guards during one of his concerts.

In 2015 he unleashed on a group of security guards in the UK who were warning audience members not to put their hands in the air during the gig.

"These people have come to hear music and if they want to put their hands in the air let them," Elton said, according to the Daily Mail. "This is not fu**ing China, so p**s off!

"You've got a f***ing uniform on and you think you're Hitler and you're not. You can p**s off!"