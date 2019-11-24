Kristen Bell's children don't watch 'Frozen'.

The 39-year-old actress voices Princess Anna in the huge Disney animated hit and the new sequel, but her kids Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, are not interested in the magical franchise.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Kristen - who is married to Dax Shepard - said: "They're not obsessed with it because I believe it's in your DNA to reject your parents in order to assimilate to an outside tribe. With everything my mom was into, I was like, 'Urgh, gross!' "

Delta and Lincoln's dislike of 'Frozen' extend to the hugely popular songs and they always tell their mother to stop singing if she hears one of Anna's songs and joins in at home.

Kristen explained: "I'll hear the song 'For The First Time In For Ever' and I'll sing along. Then I'll hear the children shouting, 'Mom, stop!' I'll say, 'Do you know how lucky you are that I can sing you to sleep with 'Frozen' songs?' They're like, 'Get out!' They're very normal kids."

However, two youngsters are not anti all Disney Princess movies, as they like 'Moana' and 'Tangled', which features Rapunzel.

When asked if she has any 'Frozen' merchandise that the kids play with, Kristen said: "No. We have two or three little dolls, but not much else. We also have one doll that I was given before the first movie came out. I've never taken it out of the box, and I've been very clear with them they can't touch it. We do have the dresses that they wear, but they also wear the 'Rapunzel' and the 'Moana' dresses. I love Moana."

When making 'Frozen 2' Kristen warned her kids that their teeth would fall out if they shared any spoilers on the story with their friends.

The actress told them "everything" that was happening in the upcoming sequel - which also stars Idina Menzel as Anna's sister Queen Elsa - because she wanted to be a "cool mom".

She said: "I told my kids everything. I was in the mood to be a cool mom. I tell them all the time. I tell them two things.

"Number one: All your teeth are going to fall out, which is the best thing you can say to a kid. "Number two: I was like, 'OK, here's what happens.' After I read the script, I told them everything. They were excited and then it occurred to me that I was in breach of my contract. I'm thankful now that it's out that I can no longer get sued by Disney.

"I said to them it was very important that they don't tell anyone at school."