Bindi Irwin has teased a glimpse of the glamorous wedding dress she will wear when she marries fiancée Chandler Powell.

Irwin today posted a photo to social media showing off the sleeve of the wedding gown and her hand sporting her stunning engagement ring, with the caption: "I said yes to the dress."

The post was retweeted by Hollywood star Russell Crowe, a long-time family friend who remains close to her mother Terri, and an old mate of Bindi's late father Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin.

I said yes to the dress 💍 pic.twitter.com/fjFngMIteM — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) September 29, 2019

Irwin's post comes after she announced in July her engagement to Powell, who proposed to her on her 21st birthday at her family-owned Australia Zoo.

Powell, 22, and Bindi have been together for six years since they first met at the wildlife adventure park on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

The pair were recently interviewed by US Weekly magazine, with Irwin saying her late dad "truly would've loved" her husband-to-be.

Bindi and Chandler announced their engagement in July after Chandler proposed on her birthday. Photo / Instagram.

"I think Dad truly would've loved Chandler," she said. "Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what.



"I think that's what's so special, is that Chandler, he's extraordinary because he's always there for me 100 per cent. Whether it's good times or challenging times, he's there to give me a hug when I need it or a word of encouragement when I'm feeling low. It's really special to have someone who is always in your corner.

"I think Dad would've loved that. I think Dad would've loved Chandler so much because he is so loyal and kind, and I'm really lucky."

Irwin has previously spoken of her plans to hold the wedding the Australia Zoo and of the potential that the occasion could be televised on her show Crikey! It's the Irwins.

Bindi's father, the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin. Photo / NZ Herald.

"I am wondering that [televising the wedding]. Depends on season three of 'Crikey! It's the Irwins," she told Entertainment Tonight in July.

"The new show is coming out in the fall in the United States, so be sure to look out because we're going to have some engagement exclusives on the show.

"And then maybe, following on from that, next year we can have the wedding included as well. That'll be pretty cool, wouldn't it?"