Commuters face delays after fatal crash, road issues block two Auckland motorways

A spokesperson for Auckland Airport confirmed one person had died in the crash. A police spokesperson said another was seriously injured.

The road was completely blocked, but a lane was reopened at 8am to allow some traffic through.

“Police on scene advise traffic is flowing in the area, but please continue to allow additional time to reach your destination this morning,” the police spokesperson said.

“It is anticipated the road will reopen later this morning.”

The airport spokesperson said people travelling to and from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey.

“George Bolt Memorial Drive, the main road in and out of the precinct, is impacted, and detours are in place along Te Ara Kōrako.

“Please follow the directions of emergency service and traffic management teams.”

Due to a crash the road is CLOSED south of the Tom Pearce Dr intersection. Detour via Tom Pearce Dr, Hape Dr and Laurence Stevens Dr or consider and alternative route.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance, and the police spokesperson thanked members of the public for their understanding.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said part of Auckland’s Southern Motorway had to close after the road deteriorated last night.

According to Google Maps, traffic is gridlocked from the Ramarama off-ramp down to Beaver Rd East, approximately 9.5km.

A motorist said she saw three roadworker vehicles along the Ramarama off-ramp, and there was only one lane allowing traffic to go through.

“There are so many people affected by this right now.”

The left lane was fully closed; however, NZTA reopened the lane just after 8am. The agency said it would be reclosed later today for “more permanent” repair work.

NZTA told commuters to expect delays when travelling through and to use alternative exits.