Ticketek has since released a statement on its website and emailed ticketholders on behalf of promoters Live Nation, saying “the previously postponed Drake shows have now been officially cancelled”.

“Despite extensive efforts to find a solution, rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible.”

Drake's Auckland concerts have officially been cancelled after two postponements. Photo / Getty Images

One TikTok user @breakingthroughpoddy shared the email to his followers, saying he believed “this was always going to happen”.

“I think [Drake] was just waiting for the heat to tie down, a couple months, whatever, and then say that it’s all cancelled.”

Fans were divided over whether the Hotline Bling rapper would be true to his word on returning to New Zealand.

“There is still hope if Drake is actually committed to coming back,” one replied to the TikTok.

“Glad I got my refund the second it was postponed,” another wrote.

Ticketek said all tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded in full to the original payment method used. Those who purchased their tickets at a Ticketek agency or using a gift card need to contact the company by August 12 to provide their bank details.

Ticket holders are asked to allow approximately 30 business days for the refund to appear in their accounts.

When fans were initially notified that “scheduling conflicts” meant the original dates had been changed, ticket holders scrambled to change flights and accommodation for the new dates two weeks later.

Drake’s last show in Aotearoa was held in November 2017, when he graced the stage of Spark Arena for two “biblical” sold-out concerts.

The disruption made and costs accrued from international artists rescheduling shows has made some Kiwi fans weary of buying tickets ahead of the upcoming summer.

Travis Scott faced backlash in October last year after he moved his Eden Park concert forward by one day and significantly dropped ticket prices, while earlier that year, Blink-182 cancelled their performance in Christchurch just two weeks before the concert was set to take place.

But despite the cancellations, prominent Kiwi promoters were buoyant that this year’s summer events season will bring more certainty and diversity in choice for punters.

Brent Eccles, co-founder of Eccles Entertainment, told the Herald: “I’ve spoken to my staff about not taking Christmas holidays because it’s going to be so busy in January, February - it’s insane.”

Layton Lillas, president of the New Zealand Promoters Association, said there’ll be “more than our fair share of choice of shows to attend”.

“Hopefully it carries on like that. Long may it continue.”

