After being postponed twice, Drake’s Auckland concerts have been officially cancelled - although promoters say the artist remains “committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits”.
Drake was originally scheduled to play in Auckland on February 28 and March 1 earlier this year after shows in Brisbane.
Fans were divided over whether the Hotline Bling rapper would be true to his word on returning to New Zealand.
“There is still hope if Drake is actually committed to coming back,” one replied to the TikTok.
“Glad I got my refund the second it was postponed,” another wrote.
Ticketek said all tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded in full to the original payment method used. Those who purchased their tickets at a Ticketek agency or using a gift card need to contact the company by August 12 to provide their bank details.
Ticket holders are asked to allow approximately 30 business days for the refund to appear in their accounts.