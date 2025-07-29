Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Drake’s Auckland concerts officially cancelled after multiple postponements

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Number of patched gang members on the rise, nurses on 24-hour strike, and orange rain warning remains in effect.

After being postponed twice, Drake’s Auckland concerts have been officially cancelled - although promoters say the artist remains “committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits”.

Drake was originally scheduled to play in Auckland on February 28 and March 1 earlier this year after shows in Brisbane.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save