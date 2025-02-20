Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wrong-number calls from confused Ticketek customers rile Christchurch woman

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Jan Sione has had constant calls to her cell phone after her number was incorrectly linked to Ticketek. Photo / George Heard

Jan Sione has had constant calls to her cell phone after her number was incorrectly linked to Ticketek. Photo / George Heard

A Christchurch woman is “fed up” with taking calls for Ticketek after her phone number was wrongly linked with the ticketing company.

Jan Sione started receiving calls late last year on a number that she says she has owned “for years”.

“They just asked if it was Ticketek. And then a couple of calls after that I got, ‘Oh, you must get a lot of these?’ I said I do and I’m getting fed up with them!”

Sione says she’ll receive seven or eight each day – but it can be a lot more.

“They start from 9am to 9pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Jan Sione says she receives about seven or eight calls every day from people trying to contact Ticketek. Photo / George Heard
Jan Sione says she receives about seven or eight calls every day from people trying to contact Ticketek. Photo / George Heard

“They go on if they’ve ordered tickets, can they do something else and I have to halt them in the middle of it,” says Sione.

The number appears on a Google Maps search for Ticketek Christchurch.

Sione says the confused callers are also frustrated.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They get a bit brassed off at times. I can tell by their voice.”

She says she’s spoken to Ticketek once since the calls began.

“They said they’d put it through to the technician and they never did,” says Sione.

The Herald has contacted Ticketek and Google NZ for comment.

“I’m taking it further if they don’t do something about it,” says Sione.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand