Jan Sione has had constant calls to her cell phone after her number was incorrectly linked to Ticketek. Photo / George Heard

Jan Sione has had constant calls to her cell phone after her number was incorrectly linked to Ticketek. Photo / George Heard

A Christchurch woman is “fed up” with taking calls for Ticketek after her phone number was wrongly linked with the ticketing company.

Jan Sione started receiving calls late last year on a number that she says she has owned “for years”.

“They just asked if it was Ticketek. And then a couple of calls after that I got, ‘Oh, you must get a lot of these?’ I said I do and I’m getting fed up with them!”

Sione says she’ll receive seven or eight each day – but it can be a lot more.

“They start from 9am to 9pm.