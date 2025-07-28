Australian indie/alt artist Keli Holiday has today announced three tour dates across Aotearoa. Photo / Instagram

Australian indie alternative artist Keli Holiday has announced three New Zealand shows.

The star’s tour starts on September 10 at Loons in Christchurch, followed by a gig at San Fran, Wellington on September 11 and finishing in Auckland at The Tuning Fork on September 12.

Holiday, whose real name is Adam Hyde, is a member of the Australian electronic music duo Peking Duk, who headlined the first night of last year’s Rhythm and Vines Festival in Gisborne.

The star’s most popular tracks include we don’t have to know, doyoulikeitornot? and Online Jesus.