Australian indie artist Keli Holiday announces New Zealand tour

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Australian indie/alt artist Keli Holiday has today announced three tour dates across Aotearoa. Photo / Instagram

Australian indie alternative artist Keli Holiday has announced three New Zealand shows.

The star’s tour starts on September 10 at Loons in Christchurch, followed by a gig at San Fran, Wellington on September 11 and finishing in Auckland at The Tuning Fork on September 12.

Australian indie/alt artist Keli Holiday is announcing three tour dates across Aotearoa. Photo / Keli Holiday

Holiday, whose real name

