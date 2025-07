PM's calling out the nurses union, young people face high unemployment rates and Rain picking up in Nelson-Tasman.

A section of State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty is closed after a milk truck rolled late last night.

The truck rolled between Matatā and Edgecumbe about 11.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said the driver sustained minor injuries.

“The intersection of State Highway 34 and State Highway 2 is currently cordoned off, as well as State Highway 2 and Omeheu Rd.