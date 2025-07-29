Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Wētā Workshop’s first video game Tales of the Shire launches amid mixed reviews

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Wellington’s Wētā Workshop is celebrating the release of its first major video game Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game. Video / Wētā Workshop

Wellington’s Wētā Workshop is celebrating the release of its first major video game today. Many Lord of the Rings fans who got an early look love its “cosy” vibe – but the launch has been marred by allegations of “crunch culture” where employees are expected to work excessive hours to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save