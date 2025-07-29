Advertisement
Te Puke residents demand council action on frequent flooding

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
5 mins to read

Muir Place residents Bev James, Kate King, Sue Howard, Bev Steenson, Roy Ogle and Peter Willis of Raymond Ave are sick of properties in the neighbourhood flooding. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Every time it rains, residents of a Western Bay of Plenty neighbourhood watch and wait for the flood waters to rise.

They say it’s only in the last few years the nearby stream has become a real threat, and they want action from their council.

An

