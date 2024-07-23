Read More: Jemaine Clement: Time Bandit star talks to Karl Puschmann about his evil turn

If you love a dark comedy: The Decameron (Netflix, July 25)

Set in ye olde 1348 and based on a 14th-century book written by a bloke called Giovanni Boccaccio, Netflix’s new series will bring the laughs, despite nearly everyone dying from the plague. The dark comedy features an all-star cast including Tony Hale (Veep), Zosia Mamet (Girls) and Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), who play a motley set of aristocrats and servants who visit an Italian country house to wait out the plague with plenty of wine and sex. It’s like Love Island in the 14th century, because as we all know when new bombshells enter the villa, everything starts to go wrong. Looks absolutely bonkers, in a very good way.

If you love a behind-the-scenes documentary: Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (Netflix, July 24)

Netflix is proving itself as the place to go for engrossing documentary series, and Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam is its latest winner. The series looks at the troubled history of Ron Perlman, the influential music manager who launched the careers of some of the biggest boy bands of the 90s, including NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. He was also a major scam artist, conning a lot of people out of a lot of money and exploiting the talent he was supposedly looking after. Expect plenty of shocking secrets, as well as lots of iconic 90s tunes.

If you love a British thriller: Keeping Faith (TVNZ+, July 23)

If you’ve finished The Jetty (new to Neon) and are looking for your next British drama fix, try Keeping Faith, a Welsh thriller that came out in 2018 but still holds strong today. Faith (Eve Myles) is a small-town lawyer on maternity leave when her husband leaves for work one morning, and never comes home. He vanishes into thin air, setting Faith and her trusty yellow raincoat on a perplexing search that reveals many secrets about the man she thought she knew. Wales has never looked better, and all three seasons are available on TVNZ+.

The rest

Netflix

Eve (July 22)

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (July 24)

Resurrected Rides (July 24)

Kleo S2 (July 25)

The Decameron (July 25)

Tokyo Swindlers (July 25)

Australia Day (July 26)

8 (July 26)

House of Gah (July 26)

My Little Pony Movie (July 26)

Non Negotiable (July 26)

The Bank (July 26)

The Dragon Prince Mystery of Avaros S6 (July 26)

The Inseparables (July 26)

TVNZ+

Keeping Faith (July 23)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (July 24)

Glastonbury 2024 (July 24)

From Dusk Till Dawn (All episodes, July 26)

Cats (July 27)

McDonald and Dodds (July 28)

ThreeNow

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler (July 22)

Surgeon’s: At the Edge of Life S3 (July 24)

Couple to Throuple (July 25)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way S3 (July 27)

Neon

Ramy Youseff: More Feelings (July 22)

The Life and Deaths of Christopher Lee (July 23)

Extended Family (July 24)

Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of American Music (July 24)

The Path S1-3 (July 25)

One Life (July 26)

Robin Hood (2018) (July 26)

Bad Neighbours (July 27)

Bad Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising (July 27)

Cast Away (July 28)

Simple Minds: Everything is Possible (July 30)

Prime Video

Ungentlemanly Warfare (July 25)

Disney+

Futurama S12 (July 29)

To Catch a Smuggler: Seasons 2-7 (July 31)

Apple TV+

Time Bandits (July 24)

Acorn/AMC+/Shudder

Tromeo and Juliet (AMC+/Shudder, July 22)

Nightbeast (AMC+/Shudder, July 22)