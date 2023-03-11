Backstreet Boys perform live in Auckland. Video / Katie Harris

Review:

The Backstreet Boys have stolen our hearts, again.

Although the band itself is about a month shy of turning 30, the members performed like they were back in the early noughties, with both the enthusiasm and natural onstage chemistry to match.

Starting out strong, the Backstreet Boys proved no opening act was needed when they erupted on to the stage with I Wanna Be With You.

Brian Littrell, ever the showman, donned an All Blacks jersey and sweet talked the room, noting how “absolutely gorgeous” we were and saying how much they loved visiting Aotearoa.

I have a feeling they may have used that line before, but it worked on me.

Backstreet Boys performing a concert at Spark Arena in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

With a mix of classic and modern Backstreet Boys bangers the crowd grew more confident as the show went on, and by the end of their set almost everyone was standing and singing along.

While it was a sold out Spark Arena with thousands of diehard fans, the self-deprecating humour and seemingly honest reflections on how they have aged, made the show feel somewhat intimate.

Millennials who came of age to Shape of My Heart were there in droves in newly purchased merchandise T-shirts, so too were their children, mothers, uncles and grandparents.

The DNA tour, which kicked off in May 2019 is their largest arena tour in 18 years, and the first time the band has performed here since 2015.

Last nights show comes after their original DNA world tour dates were postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On a touching note, bandmate AJ McLean told fans the last time he recalled being in New Zealand it was “not the best” for him, however this time he said he was sober, and it might be one of the “most beautiful places on earth”.

McLean went on to express his support for the drag community, saying he supports them “one million per cent” and “those who don’t can kiss...”.

Paying homage to the bras and knickers tossed on to their stage during the band’s teen heartthrob era, McLean and Kevin Richardson, tossed underwear into the mosh pit after one outfit change.

Now in their 40s and 50s, the band has grown up with many of their fans, and their newer music reflects this.

At one point the video to No Place, a song about missing family, was broadcast on the big screen with videos of each of the men’s partners’ and children featured.

It really did feel like we were brought into the Backstreet family, even if it was only for a few hours.

Backstreet Boys wow fans in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Alongside their newer hits, the classics were true crowd favourites, with Everybody (Backstreets Back) and I Want It That Way taking out the tops spots.

Part way through the show the men also showcased their pure talent, performing their song Breathe a cappella.

Kevin Richardson also expressed gratitude for their Kiwi fans and acknowledged the show had been a “long time coming”.

“We’re not spring chickens anymore.”

With moves, banter, energy, speedy outfit changes and musical stamina like theirs, they definitely had me fooled.







