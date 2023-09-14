After weeks of rumours about their reunion, *NSYNC have finally revealed what’s going on.

The boys are officially back.

*NSYNC have released their first new song in over 20 years for the upcoming kids film Trolls Band Together.

The trailer for the DreamWorks movie came out on Thursday, confirming the rumours swirling that Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass were getting the band back into the studio.

Now, it has been revealed the song is titled Better Place.

The full track, which we hear a snippet of in the trailer, will hit streaming services on September 29, reports Page Six.

Timberlake, the first member of the band to embark on a solo career, in 2002, is the voice behind the character Branch, who is the protagonist in the Trolls movie franchise.

Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) in Trolls World Tour.

The SexyBack singer also produced and sang the smash hit Can’t Stop the Feeling! in the first Trolls film back in 2016.

All five members of *NSYNC are “expected to have surprise roles” in the upcoming third film, which will reportedly premiere in cinemas on November 17, an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The much-anticipated reunion was first hinted at in March when Troye Sivan’s character, Floyd, told Branch, “We’re out of sync” in another trailer for the third instalment.

“We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: to the back streets,” Floyd went on, referencing iconic boy bands throughout the years such as Boyz II Men, One Direction and the Backstreet Boys.

The announcement of their new song Better Place comes only two days after the It’s Gonna Be Me singers returned to the spotlight with a bang, taking to the MTV Video Music Awards stage to present Taylor Swift with her Best Pop Video win.

Joey Fatone (left), Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC on stage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. Photo / Getty Images

The Karma singer, who took home nine VMA awards that night, was dumbfounded by the band’s return.

“Over 20 years ago, we were here when we won Best Pop Video for Bye Bye Bye,” Chasez, 47, shared on stage.

“It was our first VMA, and it meant the world to us.”

Kirkpatrick, 51, went on, “That award validated our hard work.”

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for Anti-Hero from Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC. Photo / Getty Images

When Swift, 33, joined the group on stage, she quipped she was “not doing well pivoting from” fangirling over the band’s reunion to attempting to give an acceptance speech.

“I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now? They’re going to do something, and I need to know what it is,” she said.

In 2013, *NSYNC made a brief appearance as a band when they joined Timberlake at the VMAs to celebrate the singer receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

*NSYNC band members Chris Fitzpatrick, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Lance Bass pictured in 2000. Photo / Getty Images

Their last single, Girlfriend, was released in 2002 and featured on their third and last album, Celebrity.

Chasez and Timberlake then went solo in the music industry, paving out individual careers for themselves.

All five members of the group have kept close over the years, even getting the band back together in 2018 when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.