Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Time Bandits: Behind Taika & Jemaine’s remake of Monty Python cult classic

By Russell Baillie
6 mins to read
Kevin's magical adventures still hold up 40 years later. Photo / Supplied

Kevin's magical adventures still hold up 40 years later. Photo / Supplied

The original Time Bandits movie had its roots in Monty Python’s Flying Circus, the 1970s British series that changed comedy forever. But the 1981 fantasy adventure about young Kevin and a band of light-fingered dwarfs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener