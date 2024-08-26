We round up everything coming to streaming services this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, ThreeNow, Neon and TVNZ+.
If you like Greek mythology minus the boring bits: Kaos (Netflix, August 29)
Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, king of the gods? Janet McTeer as his wife Hera, and Cliff Curtis as Poseidon? Don’t mind if I do. Kaos is Netflix’s new dark comedy that takes everything you know about Greek mythology and gives it a contemporary twist, as Goldblum’s all-powerful Zeus has a lovely time unleashing chaos on the rest of the world. Created by Charlie Covell (End of the F***ing World) and with an impressive cast that includes Eddie Izzard, Billie Piper, Debi Mazar and Leila Farzard, Kaos looks like one of Netflix’s most hectic and engaging dramas in a long time.
If you like quality British drama: Sherwood (TVNZ+, September 1)
Season one of the award-winning British drama series impressed with its powerful sense of place, rich characters, and layered storylines, and season two promises a brand new gripping mystery to have you on the edge of your seat. “It’s the mix of fact with fiction, the thoughtful script and the brilliant performances that elevate Sherwood far beyond your standard British murder mystery,” we wrote in 2022. “Sherwood is a classic British police drama about a murder investigation, but it’s also a deep dive into a community with a dark, festering past. It’s like a grittier, more political version of Broadchurch, with the beaches and sunshine swapped out for collieries and unionism.”
If you like wigs and robes: The Twelve (TVNZ+, August 28)
New Zealand acting legend and secret Married at First Sight fan Sam Neill stars in a new season of The Twelve, an Australian legal drama that delves into the lives of the jury members involved in a small-town murder trial. As well as exploring the motives of the alleged murder, the series explores how the jurors’ own relationships and beliefs influence their decisions in reaching a verdict. How impartial are they, if they all live in the same rural community? Frances O’Connor stars alongside Neill, as well as Tasma Walton and New Zealander Josh McKenzie.
If you like rings and power: TheLord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video, August 29)
How much TheLord of the Rings is too much TheLord of the Rings? It’s probably not a question for this week, given season two of The Rings of Power is about to land on Prime Video. Don’t worry if you’re not up to speed on either the lord, the rings, or the power, because this is not The Lord of the Rings as you know it. “This is a story told several thousand years before The Lord of the Rings, during the Second Age (Bilbo finds the One Ring in the Third Age),” we explained two years ago. “Do you need to know the specifics of that? Absolutely not. Just know that while a few of your faves will show up, including Galadriel and Elrond (but younger, and played by different actors), most of the characters from The Hobbit and TheLord of the Rings will not be there. Adjust your hobbit-y expectations accordingly.”
If you like true crime documentaries: The Lie (Netflix, August 29)
Following a limited release in cinemas earlier this year, true-crime documentary The Lie focuses on the 2018 murder of young British woman Grace Millane, who was murdered by her Tinder date while visiting Auckland on a backpacking holiday. Through the use of CCTV video, police interviews and news footage, the documentary revisits the investigation into Millane’s tragic disappearance and the ensuing murder trial that garnered international attention and explores topics of consent, victimisation, and violence against women.