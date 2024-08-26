If you like quality British drama: Sherwood (TVNZ+, September 1)

Season one of the award-winning British drama series impressed with its powerful sense of place, rich characters, and layered storylines, and season two promises a brand new gripping mystery to have you on the edge of your seat. “It’s the mix of fact with fiction, the thoughtful script and the brilliant performances that elevate Sherwood far beyond your standard British murder mystery,” we wrote in 2022. “Sherwood is a classic British police drama about a murder investigation, but it’s also a deep dive into a community with a dark, festering past. It’s like a grittier, more political version of Broadchurch, with the beaches and sunshine swapped out for collieries and unionism.”

If you like wigs and robes: The Twelve (TVNZ+, August 28)

New Zealand acting legend and secret Married at First Sight fan Sam Neill stars in a new season of The Twelve, an Australian legal drama that delves into the lives of the jury members involved in a small-town murder trial. As well as exploring the motives of the alleged murder, the series explores how the jurors’ own relationships and beliefs influence their decisions in reaching a verdict. How impartial are they, if they all live in the same rural community? Frances O’Connor stars alongside Neill, as well as Tasma Walton and New Zealander Josh McKenzie.

If you like rings and power: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video, August 29)

How much The Lord of the Rings is too much The Lord of the Rings? It’s probably not a question for this week, given season two of The Rings of Power is about to land on Prime Video. Don’t worry if you’re not up to speed on either the lord, the rings, or the power, because this is not The Lord of the Rings as you know it. “This is a story told several thousand years before The Lord of the Rings, during the Second Age (Bilbo finds the One Ring in the Third Age),” we explained two years ago. “Do you need to know the specifics of that? Absolutely not. Just know that while a few of your faves will show up, including Galadriel and Elrond (but younger, and played by different actors), most of the characters from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings will not be there. Adjust your hobbit-y expectations accordingly.”

If you like true crime documentaries: The Lie (Netflix, August 29)

Following a limited release in cinemas earlier this year, true-crime documentary The Lie focuses on the 2018 murder of young British woman Grace Millane, who was murdered by her Tinder date while visiting Auckland on a backpacking holiday. Through the use of CCTV video, police interviews and news footage, the documentary revisits the investigation into Millane’s tragic disappearance and the ensuing murder trial that garnered international attention and explores topics of consent, victimisation, and violence against women.

The rest

Netflix

Untamed Royals (August 28)

Worst Ex Ever (August 28)

Chastity High (August 29)

IC814 (August 29)

Kaos (August 29)

Terminator Zero (August 29)

The Lie (August 29)

A List to Playlist (August 30)

Breathless (August 30)

Koko: A Red Dog Story (August 30)

Represent S2 (August 30)

Sheriff: Narko Internet (August 30)

The Deliverance (August 30)

(Un)Lucky Sisters (August 30)

Bananas in Pyjamas S2 (September 1)

Follow the Rain (September 1)

Holly Hobbie (September 1)

Somewhere (September 1)

The Remaining (September 1)

The Darkest Minds (September 1)

Videoland (September 1)

TVNZ+

2024 US Tennis Open (August 27)

The Twelve (August 28)

The Big Fat Quiz of Telly (August 28)

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics (starts August 29)

Animals Abroad (August 31)

Nurse Jackie (all seasons, September 1)

Sherwood S2 (September 1)

ThreeNow

Deadly Waters with Captain Lee Season 1 (August 26)

Wild Cards (August 30)

Neon

Rutherford Falls S1-2 (August 28)

Murder in the First S1-3 (August 28)

Bob Marley: One Love (August 28)

The Terminator (August 30)

London Spy (September 1)

Reality (September 1)

Carmen (September 1)

Prime Video

No Gain No Love (August 26)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (August 29)

Gladiator (September 1)

Invaders From Mars (September 1)

The Terminator (September 1)

The Return of the Pink Panther (September 1)

A Shot in the Dark (September 1)

The Pink Panther (September 1)

The Pink Panther (2006) (September 1)

The Pink Panther 2 (September 1)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (September 1)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (September 1)

Trail of the Pink Panther (September 1)

Curse of the Pink Panther (September 1)

Son of the Pink Panther (September 1)

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (September 1)

The Equalizer 2 (September 1)

Where the Wild Things Are (September 1)

Apple TV+

K Pop Idols (August 30)

Disney+

Only Murders in the Building S4 (August 27)

The Incredible Pol Farm (August 28)

Acorn/AMC+/Shudder

Horror’s Greatest (AMC+, Shudder, August 27)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC+, August 29)