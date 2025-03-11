If you love big-budget blockbusters: The Electric State (Netflix, March 14)

Set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in a retro-futuristic past, Netflix’s The Electric State follows an orphaned teenager who traverses across the American West in search of a missing sibling. On this perilous adventure, they’re joined by a mysterious robot, an eccentric smuggler, and his wisecracking sidekick. With a mind-boggling budget of $500 million, the cast features Hollywood heavyweights Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci and Woody Harrelson. Add in the directors of Avengers: Endgame, and The Electric State might just be the next big blockbuster franchise.

If you like high-fantasy epics: The Wheel of Time (Prime Video, March 13)

Season three of The Wheel of Time picks up the pace and raises the stakes as Rand al’Thor, embracing his destiny as the Dragon Reborn, is confronted with the growing power of the mysterious Dark One and its evil forces. With the world on the brink of chaos and the Last Battle approaching, Moiraine Damodred and Egwene al’Vere must work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark. The latest instalment of Amazon’s fantasy epic is sure to be a visually stunning ride, with critics praising the “narrative twists and character turns that even the most jaded fantasy reader might not see coming.”

If you enjoy unflinching dramas: Adolescence (Netflix, March 13)

Described as possibly “the most terrifying TV show of our times,” Adolescence follows a family whose lives are turned upside-down when their 13-year-old son is arrested for the murder of a schoolmate. At the heart of this shocking act of violence is the manosphere, a toxic technoculture where sexism and misogyny is encouraged and celebrated by figures such as Andrew Tate. Stephen Graham stars as the boy’s father and reunites with director Philip Barantini to present each of Adolescence’s harrowing four episodes as a single seamless hour-long shot. Early reviews of this horrifying drama have said that it “is set to be a cultural touchpoint for young masculinity for years to come.”

If you love white-knuckle crime thrillers: Dope Thief (Apple TV+, March 14)

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s best-selling book of the same name, Dope Thief follows Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as two small-time ruffians who pose as DEA agents to try to rip off Philly drug dealers. But when the lifelong friends “bust” the wrong house, unwittingly stumbling upon and unravelling the largest hidden narcotics corridor on the East Coast, it’s now a game of life or death. Hailing from Oscar-nominee Peter Craig, who co-wrote the screenplays for The Town, The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, Dope Thief is sure to be one bloody wild ride.

Pick of the Flicks: Sasquatch Sunset (Shudder, March 10)

You know a film is going to be weird if it screens in the Nocturnal strand of the Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival. Sasquatch Sunset traces the lives of four gruff sasquatches over a year, in a blend between an Attenborough-like documentary and a silent era comedy. Stars Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg are given no dialogue — sasquatches can only communicate via grunts and gestures, of course. Described as an “emotional masterpiece of experimental cinema and fart jokes”, Sasquatch Sunset has to be seen to be believed.

The rest

Netflix

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden (March 10)

Welcome to the Family (March 12)

Adolescence (March 13)

Love is Blind: Sweden: S2 (March 13)

Skincare (March 13)

My Penguin Friend (March 13)

The Electric State (March 14)

Below Deck: S8 (March 15)

TVNZ+

Man Of The House (March 10)

I Cut Off His Penis: The Truth Behind the Headlines (March 10)

The Punisher (March 11)

Secrets Of Your Big Shop With Michael Mosley (March 11)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (March 14)

Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals (March 15)

SkyMed (March 15)

Getting Filthy Rich (March 15)

Joy Ride (March 15)

Widows (March 15)

Tigerland (March 15)

Black Knight (March 15)

Juniper (March 15)

Pilgrimage (March 15)

Deepwater Horizon (March 15)

ThreeNow

Survive the Raft (March 12)

Wheel of Fortune Australia (March 14)

Neon

Signs of a Psychopath S4 (March 10)

The Righteous Gemstones S4 (March 10)

Barney’s World (March 10)

Evil Lives Here S9 (March 11)

American Monsters S10 (March 11)

Forbidden Love (March 12)

Chicago Justice (March 12)

Late Night (March 12)

Outdaughtered S7 (March 14)

Yogi Bear (March 15)

Rob Peace (March 16)

Prime Video

Stuart Little (March 11)

Stuart Little 2 (March 13)

The Wheel of Time S3 (March 13)

F*** Marry Kill (March 14)

Disney+

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna (March 11)

Meet the Pickles – The Making of Win or Lose (March 12)

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (March 14)

The Hardy Boys: S3 (March 14)

Memes and Nightmares (March 15)

Apple TV+

Dope Thief (March 14)

Hayu

The Real Housewives of Atlanta S16 (March 10)

Top Chef S22 (March 14)

Acorn/AMC+/Shudder

Vera S1 (Acorn TV, AMC+, March 10)

The Seeding (Shudder, March 10)

Sasquatch Sunset (Shudder, March 10)

Love After Lockup (AMC+, March 13)



