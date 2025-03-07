Millie Bobby Brown. Photo / WireImage

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed she was born Millie Bonnie Brown, but she changed her middle name to Bobby for “s**** and giggles” and to create a stage name for her screen work.

Brown made the confession in an interview with fellow actor Chris Pratt for BuzzFeed UK, telling him: “My middle name is Bonnie”.

When Pratt asked if her name is actually “Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown”, the British actor explained: “No. It’s not Bobby. It’s Millie Bonnie Brown ... I’ve never told anyone that.”

The Jurassic World star then said: “Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobby for ... ?” and Brown replied: “S**** and giggles”.

She went on to agree she adopted Bobby for her “stage name”.