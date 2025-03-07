Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown shares real name after keeping it a secret since she started acting

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Millie Bobby Brown. Photo / WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown. Photo / WireImage

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed she was born Millie Bonnie Brown, but she changed her middle name to Bobby for “s**** and giggles” and to create a stage name for her screen work.

Brown made the confession in an interview with fellow actor Chris Pratt for BuzzFeed UK, telling him: “My middle name is Bonnie”.

When Pratt asked if her name is actually “Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown”, the British actor explained: “No. It’s not Bobby. It’s Millie Bonnie Brown ... I’ve never told anyone that.”

The Jurassic World star then said: “Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobby for ... ?” and Brown replied: “S**** and giggles”.

She went on to agree she adopted Bobby for her “stage name”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, Brown may have changed her name once again after wedding Jake Bongiovi last year.

A post on her Instagram page promoting the new Stranger Things series on Netflix previously showed a blackboard which listed the actor as “Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi”.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last May before marking their nuptials with a second celebration in Italy four months later.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brown recently opened up about their decision to wed in their 20s and admitted the romance has “always felt right”.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: “We were pretty united going into it. We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want.

“It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment