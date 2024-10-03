The carousel began with a black-and-white photo of the couple leaning against a table in one of the Cetinale’s grand rooms, the train of Brown’s dress cascading in a dramatic puddle on the tiled floor.

The second photo was of the two sealing their marriage with a kiss beneath a stunning floral arch, while the third showed the couple walking hand-in-hand in a beam of sunlight.

Other photos showed the couple arm-in-arm on the Cetinale’s lush grounds, and Brown wearing her husband’s bowtie while blowing on a piece of bubble-gum.

Their wedding photographer, Sandra von Riekhoff, also shared a candid shot of the laughing couple, describing the wedding as a “relatively bijou collection of friends and family ... pulled together with expert level [and] ultra inspired event design.”

In the caption, von Riekhoff also praised the young newlyweds as “fabulously warm and easy going”.

The couple became engaged in April 2023 after more than two years of dating.

However, Bongiovi’s proposal to Brown almost ended in disaster, with the model popping the question during a diving trip.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress admitted she was so taken aback, she dropped the ring into the ocean.

“We go under [the water], and we’re like many metres down, and he gives me like a shell. And I turn it over, and it’s a ring,” Brown recalled to Fallon.

“He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie,” she continued.

“Jake threw himself [down], so deep. Like the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that. Your ears. Literally, your brain will explode’ ... He throws himself, he does a cinematic-like grab, and he saved the ring.”

Once they resurfaced, Bongiovi proposed again - along with a hilarious admission.

“And then he was like, ‘You know, I bought you this ring because your mum wouldn’t let me take her ring’. Which is the one I’m wearing, this is my mum’s ring. And my mum was like, ‘Absolutely not, Jake. You’re not taking my ring down there. I know you’ll drop it’ - and sure enough he did.”

Brown and Bongiovi aren’t the only couple to share photos of their lavish Italian nuptials. Earlier this week, Australian actress Rebel Wilson and her new wife, Ramona Agruma, shared snaps from their destination wedding over the weekend.

Wilson, 44, and the fashion designer, 40, wed under an arch of flowers at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia.