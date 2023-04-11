Millie Bobbie Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged. Picture / @milliebobbybrown / @jakebongiovi

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has gifted her fans with wedding fever, announcing her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old shared the news to Instagram last night in a candid black and white post that featured Brown smiling as the son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi embraced her.

Fans didn’t have to look very far to notice the large diamond on her beautifully manicured left ring finger.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” the caption accompanying the post read.

Bongiovi, 20, also shared the news to the social media platform in a sweet post that captured his fiancee in a crocheted white dress.

The caption to his post was a lot simpler, featuring a white love heart and the word “forever”.

The welcome news didn’t come as a surprise to some fans though who had speculated the couple were bound to be on their way to tying the knot after three earlier events flashed the ring and hinted at an eternity together.

Rumours started circulating last August when the Enola Holmes actress wore a gold ring on her wedding finger during an outing.

Then at the end of last year, Brown referred to Bongiovi as her “partner for life” alongside a picture of a photo booth strip of the pair.

Finally, about a month ago, Brown shared another Instagram post of her sitting side-on while driving her convertible, with her left hand brushing away her hair clearly exposing a diamond ring.

Within an hour of making the announcement, Brown’s post received over 2.3 million likes and 16,000 comments from wellwishers.

“You guys are sooo cute you’re going to look spectacular on your wedding day,” one fan beamed.

“No way congrats hun,” a second comment read.

A third added: “Congratulations!! Let us know if you need a wedding planner.”

The pair became romantically involved two and a half years ago after meeting on the social media platform.

Brown told her followers the couple were “friends for a bit” before taking things further, becoming “Instagram official” in June 2021.

The English actress shot to fame for her leading role in Netflix sensation Stranger Things and is now an author, influencer and model.