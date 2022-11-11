Millie Bobby Brown has called out her co-star for his bad kissing. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown has called out her co-star for his bad kissing. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown has outed Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard as a “lousy kisser” in a brutal lie detector test.

The 18-year-old star behind the hit show’s protagonist Eleven was hooked up to the machine by Vanity Fair and probed over her on-screen romance with Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix sci-fi series.

Brown’s first kiss ever was with Wolfhard while filming season one of the show in 2016, when she was just 12, so it was bound to be awkward. However, according to the British actress, kissing her co-star hasn’t improved over the years.

In a snippet from the interview, Brown was asked: “You exclaimed ‘kissing sucks’ after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?”

“He is,” Brown responded, deadpan, as the polygraph examiner confirmed she was telling the truth.

“So he hasn’t gotten better?” the interviewer pressed, to which she said carefully, “Not with me, no.”

In a savage twist, Brown then revealed that Wolfhard was not aware of her thoughts on his kissing, with the interviewer clarifying that “he’s going to find out” via the clip.

“It’s okay,” she said.

In a 2019 interview with Extra, the stars admitted kissing scenes were “awkward” – with Wolfhard joking that he was embarrassed watching the scenes back because he “looked like he was eating” Brown.

“I will say this: we’ve progressed. We’ve gotten better,” Brown kindly assured him at the time.

It now appears she was just trying to save his feelings.

The duo first spoke about their season one kiss during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with Brown explaining that they were keeping it “young and juvenile”.

“I got up and then I said, ‘Kissing sucks,’” Brown recalled. “And then Finn was like, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’”

Millie Bobby Brown’s first kiss ever was with Finn Wolfhard. Photo / Supplied

The 18-year-old has had some practice since then, pictured planting a smooch on her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, son of US singer Jon Bon Jovi, while on a European getaway earlier this year.

Brown and Bongiovi, 19, were first linked when they were spotted holding hands in June 2021. He later shared a photo with the actress, captioning it, “bff”.

They made their romance official in November 2021 when they posed for a snap on the London Eye, and celebrated Christmas together the following month.

