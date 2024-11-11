Her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has yet to comment on the pregnancy.

The couple previously suffered a miscarriage, an experience Fox wrote candidly about last year in her poetry book, Pretty Boys are Poisonous.

According to excerpts from the book provided to People, Fox wrote about having an ultrasound at 10 weeks gestation.

“I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh, but now / I have to say / goodbye,” she wrote, adding elsewhere in the book: “I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

During an interview on Good Morning America at the time, Fox revealed she had “never been through anything like that before”.

“It was very difficult for both of us,” she explained. “And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, “What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”

Fox also revealed she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy years prior.

Both Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, 34, have children from previous relationships. Fox shares her sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex-partner Emma Cannon.

Fox, who split from Green in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, first started dating Kelly that year after the pair worked together on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The couple became engaged in January 2022 and claimed they celebrated the milestone by “drinking each other’s blood”.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” Fox penned in a lengthy statement at the time. “… And then we drank each other’s blood.”

In 2023, the pair were plagued by break-up rumours after Fox shared a cryptic message to Instagram in February.

The Transformers star posted a photo of herself in front of an advertisement that detailed “walking away” from a relationship, with a caption that quoted lyrics from Beyonce’s 2016 hit, Pray You Catch Me - a song that infamously referred to the discovery of her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Fox wrote.

It was later revealed “a big fight” was to blame, according to multiple sources.

“They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” an insider told People at the time. “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”