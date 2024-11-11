“I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh, but now / I have to say / goodbye,” she wrote, adding elsewhere in the book: “I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”
During an interview on Good Morning America at the time, Fox revealed she had “never been through anything like that before”.
“It was very difficult for both of us,” she explained. “And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, “What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”
Both Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, 34, have children from previous relationships. Fox shares her sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex-partner Emma Cannon.
Fox, who split from Green in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, first started dating Kelly that year after the pair worked together on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass.
The Transformers star posted a photo of herself in front of an advertisement that detailed “walking away” from a relationship, with a caption that quoted lyrics from Beyonce’s 2016 hit, Pray You Catch Me - a song that infamously referred to the discovery of her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity.