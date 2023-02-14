According to an insider, Megan Fox is no longer speaking with rocker Machine Gun Kelly, but they have not yet called off their engagement. Photo / Getty Images

Megan Fox has reportedly removed her engagement ring following rumours she split from her fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

The 36-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress — who sparked speculation on February 11 she had called it quits with the rapper, 32, by erasing all photos of him from her Instagram feed and saying she was able to “taste the dishonesty” — is now said to be “very upset” with the musician.

A source told People the actress is also no longer speaking with the rocker, but the insider said they have not yet called off their engagement despite apparently removing her ring.

They added: “They haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off.

”They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

In her Instagram posts on Saturday, Fox — who got engaged to MGK in January last year after the couple went public with their relationship in 2020 — posed in front of a mirror with a man and posted a video in which she appears to torch a letter and a bag on a bonfire.

Megan Fox deletes photos with Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram and posts a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track “Pray You Catch Me.” pic.twitter.com/MirUuBfvm4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

She captioned the images and clip: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath” — which are lyrics from Beyonce’s 2016 track Pray You Catch Me about her husband Jay Z’s affair.

Fox’s fans posted in the comments section they had noticed she had started following Eminem, 50, with whom the actress worked in 2010 when she featured in the music video for his single Love the Way You Lie.

The star, who shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49, also responded to a fan rumour Kelly had had an affair with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, by posting: “Maybe I got with Sophie”, before she deleted her Instagram feed.