Deleted accounts, claims of infidelity, big public fights – Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship appears to be in big trouble. Photo / Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reportedly got into “a big fight” over the weekend, leading to a feud over social media and break-up rumours going viral, according to multiple sources.

“They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” an insider told People. “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

The source additionally revealed that Fox is “very upset” and “won’t speak to” Kelly after the couple’s quarrel, according to Page Six.

What’s more, US Weekly claims the Transformers actress “was supposed to go” to the rock star’s performance at a Sports Illustrated gig on Saturday but “cancelled [her] plans and flew out” of Arizona.

An insider revealed to the magazine that “no one could tell anything was wrong” with the Emo Girl singer at the party, adding, “He put his all into the performance. He was climbing rafters [and] hyping up the crowd.”

However, another source confirmed to Page Six that Fox was not at the event when MGK performed on stage. She was also MIA at the party’s red carpet.

Kelly dedicated Bloody Valentine to “the ladies” during his performance and failed to mention his fiancee. The star also didn’t perform Twin Flame, a song that was written about Fox and Kelly’s relationship.

While it is reported that Kelly’s “energy was low” onstage, the couple were allegedly “together all of Super Bowl weekend” and “seemed fine”, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Despite the couple’s united front at Cash App and Visa’s h.wood Homecoming Party, it is not yet known whether Fox and Kelly were at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jennifer’s Body star had fans questioning if there was trouble in paradise yesterday when she unfollowed her fiancee, whose birth name is Colson Baker, on Instagram. What’s more, the actress then followed three A-lister men - including Eminem, with whom Kelly has famously fought with in the past.

Megan Fox deletes photos with Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram and posts a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track “Pray You Catch Me.” pic.twitter.com/MirUuBfvm4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

Fox then really had the rumour mill in overdrive when she posted a bathroom selfie with a cryptic lyric from Beyonce’s Pray You Catch Me as the caption.

“You can taste the dishonesty,” the caption read. “It’s all over your breath.”

Fox then started fuelling rumours that Kelly cheated on her with his band’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

When a fan questioned on Instagram whether Machine Gun Kelly “got with” Lloyd, the actress replied, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Fox has since deleted her Instagram account.







