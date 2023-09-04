Olivia Frazer is mourning the death of two beloved family members two days apart. Photo / Instagram @olivefrazer

Controversial Married At First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has been grieving the death of two beloved family members over the last few days.

The 29-year-old reality star revealed to her 189,000 Instagram followers that she had been struggling with the loss of her grandmother, who passed away just a few days after her great-uncle, reports news.com.au.

“You couldn’t write this stuff. My beautiful Nanna, Jill, has followed her twin brother, Jack, to the other side within two days,” she shared in a heartbreaking Instagram Story on Sunday.

Despite losing two much-adored family members, Frazer went on to say that she was comforted by the fact that her loved ones were together, as they spent their lives doing everything side by side.

“The ‘twin thing’ was a reoccurrence throughout their whole lives, so it seems fitting here,” she shared.

“My beautiful nanna was an extremely kind, intelligent, and gentle woman. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. She carried herself as gracefully as she could throughout her life and she had tremendous love for our family.”

“It was a privilege being her granddaughter and our whole family is going to miss her so much.”

Frazer also shared a throwback snap of her Nanna Jill and Uncle Jack when they were kids on Instagram, captioned: “Our beautiful twins Jack & Jill. Nanna and Uncle Jack came into the world together and left peacefully together less than two days apart this week. Both so kind and gentle. And both are huge parts of my life. Twinning until the end.”

After the death of the reality star’s Uncle Jack, Frazer revealed on Friday that she had grown really close with him over the last few years. She and her mum cared for him after his wife passed away back in 2014.

When it was Uncle Jack’s time to go, Frazer said her mother was “holding his hand and kissing his forehead”.

“He was the most pure and peaceful man I’ve ever known, and he will be missed every day,” she wrote.

Frazer is on her way back to Australia form the UK. A few months ago, the TV personality announced that she was moving to Scotland after falling in love with a local man that she had been chatting to over the last year. However, when she arrived in his small Scottish hometown, she realised that her new beau, in fact, had a girlfriend.

“The reason I’ve stayed in Scotland was to give it a go with a man that I’ve spent nearly every day this year speaking with and building something with,” she shared in a tearful Instagram clip last week. “It just turned out to be something really messy and cruel.

“I’ve felt really embarrassed but I don’t think I should be,” she said.

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie were coupled up on the show. Photo / Channel 9

Frazer shot to fame on MAFS Season 9 last year, when she was paired with groom Jackson Lonie. Frazer was dubbed controversial and vocal during her time on the series, starting multiple rows with fellow brides Domenica Calarco and Ella Ding.

Frazer and Lonie survived the season, only to go their separate ways after dating for 10 months.