Married at First Sight Australia stars 'take a break' amid scandal. Video / news.com.au

The only couple to leave the MAFS finale still together have been rocked by a party pash scandal, with controversial MAFS bride Olivia Frazer reportedly "broken" by TV husband Jackson Lonie's indiscretion.

Footage obtained by gossip page Tea Time emerged of 30-year-old Jackson locking lips with aspiring TikTok star Han Hughes while out in Melbourne on Friday night.

Hughes, 20, has told The Wash the kiss was "innocent" and took place after Frazer had left Melbourne venue Lava Lounge earlier that night.

Hughes, who has had an influx of fans since the video went viral, said: "Olivia was not there. I'm fairly sure she's left prior to me arriving."

She added: "The kiss was innocent, a two-way street. It wasn't anything more than that. Jackson seems like a nice guy and I have nothing bad to say on his behalf."

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Frazer is reeling from the betrayal and questioning her future with Lonie.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the couple were still together as of Saturday night.

"I have told him to have a big think about what he wants," she told the publication.

As for Hughes, her TikTok page has been flooded with praise for casting a wedge between the couple, with one writing: "It's not home wrecking, it's home improvements!"

"I just want to thank you for your hard work and dedication," said another, while one wrote: "This is the best thing I've seen! Iconic behaviour."

Budding TikTok star Hughes is lapping up the infamy after the viral pash. Photo / TikTok Hanhughes23

Frazer became one of the most controversial brides in the social experiment's history, with the backlash seeing her lose her job.

She has recently revealed she's joined OnlyFans to make ends meet, the very content-sharing platform at the centre of her vicious feud with fellow bride Domenica Calarco, who she distributed naked photos of without consent as an act of retaliation.

Despite Frazer's rocky time on the show, she and Lonie appeared to be going strong, and were even spotted shopping for engagement rings last month.