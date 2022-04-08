According to Holly, this year's MAFS scandals were "more epic" than what we saw on our screens. Photo / Channel 9

MAFS bride Holly Greenstein has revealed what Olivia Frazer was really like on-set, amid the controversial bride's claims she was "manipulated" by producers.

According to Holly, who spoke to Hit Network radio hosts Mike E and Emma this morning, Olivia called her a "mosquito" during the girls' night episode in a scene that wasn't put to air.

The 36-year-old, who was unsuccessfully paired with Texan Andrew Davis, said she "didn't get a lot of kindness" from former teaching assistant Olivia, later adding that a lot of what viewers saw on the show was actually "toned down" for television.

When asked by host Emma for her "honest thoughts" on Olivia, Holly had sympathy for the 27-year-old in light of her losing her job "as a direct result of the show", but said she pretty much came across as viewers saw her.

"On the girls' night, she called me a mosquito, which they pulled because obviously she's said enough bad things on camera," Holly revealed.

"I didn't personally get a lot of kindness from Olivia, and I did see a lot of bad behaviour from her," she said.

When asked about what else didn't air on the show, Holly said: "Where do I start.

Olivia has copped fierce backlash from viewers. Photo / Channel 9

"Let me tell you, when it comes to the scandals, the one thing I can guarantee you is what you're watching is toned down. It's more epic than what you see."

It comes as Olivia continues to battle against intense trolling — including a frightening drive-by attack outside her own home — after her explosive stint on the show, recently opening up about how she is coping in an interview with Mamamia's No Filter podcast.

"I'm at the point now where I'm trying to get up off the floor ... I'm at rock bottom, and I'm trying to get up," she told host Mia Freedman.

Elsewhere, Olivia claimed producers had "manipulated" her and husband Jackson Lonie by telling the experts to point out that they looked "miserable".

She went to claim she was coaxed into saying "I don't have empathy" after sharing rival bride Domenica Carlaco's naked photo amid their feud, in a moment that shocked viewers.

"[MAFS expert] Alessandra [Rampolla] had told me for five minutes straight all the reasons why I don't have empathy, so I'm like, 'Sure, okay, I don't have empathy' – and they cut it to 'I don't have empathy' and people compare me to Ted Bundy, and I'm a psychopath," she said.