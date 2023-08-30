Olivia Frazer made a shock discovery about her new beau after moving to Scotland for him. Photo / Instagram @olivefrazer

Olivia Frazer made a shock discovery about her new beau after moving to Scotland for him. Photo / Instagram @olivefrazer

A reality TV star who gave up her life in Australia to move to the other side of the world for a man has said she feels “embarrassed” after realising he already had a girlfriend.

Married At First Sight villain Olivia Frazer packed up her life in New South Wales “for good” to have a relationship with a man she met while travelling around Europe at the end of 2022.

However, when she arrived in his small Scottish hometown two months ago, the 30-year-old’s beau - who had been affectionate and loving prior to her arrival - suddenly began to distance himself from her.

Baffled and lonely, Frazer had no clue as to what was going on until a fateful run-in at a pub shed some light on her boyfriend’s antics.

“I had no idea what to do, or what I’d done wrong, and a lady in a pub then approached me and asked if I was still seeing him,” she revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle Australia.

“I told her, ‘Ah, that’s a bit complicated’, and she said: ‘Don’t. He has a girlfriend. Has had a girlfriend the whole time. You can you can do better, pet.’”

Frazer, who was seeing on-screen husband Jackson Lonie for 10 months prior to their split last year - said the entire experience left her feeling “completely scammed and made a fool out of”.

“We spoke almost every day since we met at the start of the year, and he told me he wanted me to meet his son once I got back to Scotland, told me he wanted to give things a real go between us, and made me feel so wanted after everything I’d been through after MAFS – but it was all lies.”

The MAFS alum posted a clip explaining why she made the tough decision to go public about her failed relationship. Frazer confessed to feeling “embarrassed” when she first heard the news about her boyfriend’s relationship status. However, she wanted to warn others not to turn a blind eye to “red flags”.

“I wanted to give it a go with a man that I met in real life and have spent nearly every day this year speaking with, and building something with,” she shared on Instagram.

“I won’t get into the nitty-gritty, but it turned out to be something really messy and cruel – I was led to believe it was something special.

“I’ve felt really embarrassed, but I don’t think I should be. I’m really proud of myself for putting myself back out there and being open to falling in love again.

“It didn’t work out, but that’s really on him. I just wanted to put this out as a warning for anyone in a situation where there’s red flags, or your gut feels off,” she continued.

“Please don’t ignore that just because you want it to work.”

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie were coupled up on Married at First Sight. Photo / Channel 9

While the reality star hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to love, she has found huge success in her career as an influencer and OnlyFans content creator since leaving Married At First Sight.

In the year since she decided to start her adult content career, she has confessed to raking in the big bucks, making at least $500,000 (NZ$544,000).