Live: Rapper DMX mourned at memorial service in New York

DMX's body is transported on a monster truck to the arena where the memorial service will take place. Photo / Twitter

Rapper DMX will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Centre in New York.

The casket has arrived at the arena on a monster truck for the memorial which will be livestreamed around the world today.

DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2011. Photo / AP

The memorial will be held for him at the arena in Brooklyn on Saturday at 4pm EST. The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family because of pandemic conditions.

DMX’s casket arrived at the Barclays Center on a monster truck pic.twitter.com/kX5THHiIi7 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 24, 2021

Organisers said in a statement they would follow New York Covid-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said New York State limits indoor arenas to 10 per cent capacity.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on DMX's YouTube channel, below:

No details were given about who might be appearing, performing or speaking.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died on April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest". He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home on April 2.

DMX memorial at Barclays: thousands of bikes and his casket in a monster truck. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VDeeYS76M5 — Sarah! (@SarahisSorry) April 24, 2021

Outside of DMX’s celebration of life event right right now 🕊 pic.twitter.com/jRo9WLX9oH — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 24, 2021

They shutdown the whole Trinity bridge for X. More than 2000 motorcycles riding through. Almost missed my vaccine appointment but glad I got to witness that.



RIP DMX pic.twitter.com/fjqVRouHL0 — A. (@YourFavNepali) April 24, 2021

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)."

He also starred in several films including "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."

DMX was a father of 15 children.

- With AP