Kourtney Kardashian has silenced rumours that her son Mason, 15, fathered a baby. Photo / @kourtneykardash, @masondisick

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed gossip suggesting her son Mason has become a father at the age of 15.

The 45-year-old reality TV star — who is mother to Mason with her ex Scott Disick — branded the stories “lies” and insisted speculation swirling around her son needs to stop because it’s not “remotely true”.

In a statement posted on Instagram, The Kardashians regular wrote: “I rarely address rumours or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not. Mason does not have a child”.

She went on to explain Mason had fallen victim to online hoaxers who set the story in motion using fake social media accounts.

Kourtney added: “These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him.